NASCAR Issues Substance Abuse Policy Penalty

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 2, 2018) – Spencer Gallagher has been suspended indefinitely from NASCAR for violating the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

On May 1, Gallagher was found to have violated Section 19 (NASCAR’s substance abuse policy) of the 2018 NASCAR rule book.

Gallagher has agreed to participate in the Road to Recovery Program.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **