KC MASTERPIECE FIRES UP OFFICIAL SPONSORSHIP OF KANSAS SPEEDWAY’S MAY 12 RACE

Kingsford and Kansas Speedway Come Together to Encourage NASCAR Fans to Get Out and Grill

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 2, 2018) – Tailgating and BBQ are important parts of race day, and KC Masterpiece will now be a part of race fans Kansas Speedway experience as the two companies partner for the May 12 KC Masterpiece 400.

“I’m excited to partner with KC Masterpiece this year and welcome their brand into the sport,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “It’s great to be able to work with a brand that so many of our fans use not only in their tailgates but also in their homes. And with a variety of products, I know fans won’t be disappointed.”

“Nothing goes together quite like barbecue and NASCAR race day,” said Nishi Vakil, Associate Marketing Director, KC Masterpiece. “There’s just nothing better than firing up the charcoal grill at the Speedway and enjoying the mouthwatering blend of perfectly seasoned barbecued meats with good friends. We’re excited to return to Kansas City – the birthplace of KC Masterpiece® and the world’s best barbecue, to kick off the race season at Kansas Speedway in finger-licking style.”

KC Masterpiece® is the #1 BBQ sauce in Kansas City. Created by a Kansas City local in 1978, KC Masterpiece® is the real deal when it comes to making real good American barbecue. A unique thick, rich and bold blend, KC Masterpiece® adds the perfect ration of sweet, smoky and savory to all your favorite foods, delivering an authentic barbecue taste that makes any dish an American classic. Grab a bottle at your local grocery store or amazon.com, or log onto www.kcmasterpiece.com to learn more.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is May 11-12 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return Oct. 20-21 with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Also in the fall is the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards series finale. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).

Fans can also follow KC Masterpiece on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KCMasterpiece and Twitter at @KCMasterpiece.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **