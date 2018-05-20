NASCAR teams to display Autism Delaware decals during upcoming May 4-6 weekend at Dover International Speedway

DOVER, Del. (May 2, 2018) – More than 40 drivers from across NASCAR’s three premier national touring series will be showing their support for Autism Delaware’s mission during the upcoming May 4-6 weekend at Dover International Speedway by displaying a special decal on their cars and trucks.

Autism Delaware, a leader in the First State and the nation on autism awareness since its founding in 1998, is working to raise funds and awareness during the May 6 “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Monster Mile (2 p.m., Fox Sports 1).

This will be the 12th consecutive year that Dover International Speedway’s spring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has had a tie-in with the autism community.

Earlier this year, in support of Autism Awareness Month in April, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza presented by Smithfield and Dover Downs Hotel & Casino were illuminated in blue light during the evening and night hours.

The Monster Mile will also host Autism Awareness Day at the Races in its enclosed grandstand for the seventh straight year on Sunday, May 6. The event provides a sensory-friendly environment for children and families on the autism spectrum to enjoy the race and includes several driver appearances.

The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4 and the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5.

In total, 12 drivers from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, 14 drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 18 drivers from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will display the Autism Delaware decal on their respective cars and trucks. They include:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Austin Dillon No. 3 AAA Chevrolet

Ty Dillon No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet

Ryan Newman No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet

Matt DiBenedetto No. 32 CorvetteParts.net Ford

Michael McDowell No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford

Chris Buescher No. 37 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet

David Ragan No. 38 Shriners Hospitals for Children Ford

Kyle Larson No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet

Darrell Wallace Jr. No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr. No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Garrett Smithley No. 0 teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet

Cole Custer No. 00 Haas Automation Ford

Vinnie Miller No. 01 teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet

Elliott Sadler No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet

Matt Tifft No. 2 Nexteer Chevrolet

Jeb Burton No. 3 State Water Heaters Chevrolet

Ross Chastain No. 4 Protect Your Melon Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier No. 7 SiteOne Landscape Supply Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick No. 9 Hennessey Performance Chevrolet

Ryan Truex No. 11 Bar Harbor/Sea Watch Chevrolet

Joe Nemechek No. 15 teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet

Christopher Bell No. 20 Rheem-Comcast Salute to Service Toyota

Daniel Hemric No. 21 South Point Chevrolet

Ty Majeski No. 60 Roush Fenway Ford

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Joey Gase No. 0 Driven2Honor.org Chevrolet

Cody Coughlin No. 2 JEGS Chevrolet

Jordan Anderson No. 3 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland No. 4 Pedigree Toyota

Joe Nemechek No. 8 ACME Chevrolet

Jennifer Jo Cobb No. 10 Driven2Honor.org Chevrolet

Myatt Snider No. 13 Liberty Tax Ford

Brett Moffitt No. 16 AISIN Group Toyota

Noah Gragson No. 18 Safelite Toyota

Johnny Sauter No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet

Austin Wayne Self No. 22 Don’t Mess With Texas/Flying Circle Chevrolet

Justin Haley No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet

Dalton Sargeant No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet

Ben Rhodes No. 41 Alpha Energy Solutions Ford

Justin Fontaine No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Chevrolet

Harrison Burton No. 51 DEX Imaging Toyota

Stewart Friesen No. 52 We Build America Chevrolet

Matt Crafton No. 88 Chi Chi’s/Menard’s Ford

Grant Enfinger No. 98 Curb Records Ford

For tickets or more information, call 800-441-RACE. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

