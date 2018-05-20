NASCAR teams to display Autism Delaware decals during upcoming May 4-6 weekend at Dover International Speedway
DOVER, Del. (May 2, 2018) – More than 40 drivers from across NASCAR’s three premier national touring series will be showing their support for Autism Delaware’s mission during the upcoming May 4-6 weekend at Dover International Speedway by displaying a special decal on their cars and trucks.
Autism Delaware, a leader in the First State and the nation on autism awareness since its founding in 1998, is working to raise funds and awareness during the May 6 “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Monster Mile (2 p.m., Fox Sports 1).
This will be the 12th consecutive year that Dover International Speedway’s spring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has had a tie-in with the autism community.
Earlier this year, in support of Autism Awareness Month in April, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza presented by Smithfield and Dover Downs Hotel & Casino were illuminated in blue light during the evening and night hours.
The Monster Mile will also host Autism Awareness Day at the Races in its enclosed grandstand for the seventh straight year on Sunday, May 6. The event provides a sensory-friendly environment for children and families on the autism spectrum to enjoy the race and includes several driver appearances.
The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4 and the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5.
In total, 12 drivers from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, 14 drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 18 drivers from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will display the Autism Delaware decal on their respective cars and trucks. They include:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Austin Dillon No. 3 AAA Chevrolet
Ty Dillon No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet
Ryan Newman No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet
Matt DiBenedetto No. 32 CorvetteParts.net Ford
Michael McDowell No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford
Chris Buescher No. 37 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet
David Ragan No. 38 Shriners Hospitals for Children Ford
Kyle Larson No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet
Darrell Wallace Jr. No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Garrett Smithley No. 0 teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet
Cole Custer No. 00 Haas Automation Ford
Vinnie Miller No. 01 teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet
Elliott Sadler No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet
Matt Tifft No. 2 Nexteer Chevrolet
Jeb Burton No. 3 State Water Heaters Chevrolet
Ross Chastain No. 4 Protect Your Melon Chevrolet
Justin Allgaier No. 7 SiteOne Landscape Supply Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick No. 9 Hennessey Performance Chevrolet
Ryan Truex No. 11 Bar Harbor/Sea Watch Chevrolet
Joe Nemechek No. 15 teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet
Christopher Bell No. 20 Rheem-Comcast Salute to Service Toyota
Daniel Hemric No. 21 South Point Chevrolet
Ty Majeski No. 60 Roush Fenway Ford
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Joey Gase No. 0 Driven2Honor.org Chevrolet
Cody Coughlin No. 2 JEGS Chevrolet
Jordan Anderson No. 3 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland No. 4 Pedigree Toyota
Joe Nemechek No. 8 ACME Chevrolet
Jennifer Jo Cobb No. 10 Driven2Honor.org Chevrolet
Myatt Snider No. 13 Liberty Tax Ford
Brett Moffitt No. 16 AISIN Group Toyota
Noah Gragson No. 18 Safelite Toyota
Johnny Sauter No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet
Austin Wayne Self No. 22 Don’t Mess With Texas/Flying Circle Chevrolet
Justin Haley No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet
Dalton Sargeant No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet
Ben Rhodes No. 41 Alpha Energy Solutions Ford
Justin Fontaine No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Chevrolet
Harrison Burton No. 51 DEX Imaging Toyota
Stewart Friesen No. 52 We Build America Chevrolet
Matt Crafton No. 88 Chi Chi’s/Menard’s Ford
Grant Enfinger No. 98 Curb Records Ford
