Austin Wayne Self – JEGS 200 Race Advance

JEGS 200 | Dover International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 Don’t mess with Texas | Flying Circle Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Dover: “I remember how much wheel input it takes to race at Dover,” said Self. “It’s a very demanding race track, where you literally have to get up on the wheel and race. No doubt my workouts over the past month have me in better shape, and I’m hoping that will show behind the wheel.

“My first trip to Dover didn’t turn out as planned. We qualified okay, made some gains during the race and then experienced a mechanical failure. I honestly feel we’ll be better this second time around.”

Self at Dover: Self will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Dover International Speedway on Friday.

Recapping Martinsville: Self worked his way into the top-10 before a mechanical issue ended his day early, resulting in a 27th-place finish.

“We had a good run going at Martinsville, making our way into the top-10. We made some changes to try and get our short runs better and I think we had a truck to get a great finish.”

New Partnership: Flying Circle will support Self and the No. 22 team beginning this weekend at Dover.

As a trusted supplier of military specialty and travel bags to the U.S. Armed Forces for 30 years, Flying Circle’s mission is to provide service members and their families with dependable, functional, and versatile luggage. The company is known within the military community for their commitment to offering quality products at a fair value and excellent customer service.

“Dover is the opening race for our new partnership with Flying Circle and we hope to give them a great debut at the Monster Mile,” said Self.

“I am a proud Texan and the addition of Flying Circle to our organization is a great opportunity for them to expand their horizons and connect with a fan base that is passionate about those who serve in the military. This partnership is a win-win.”

On The Truck: TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas litter prevention campaign has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. For more information, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Flying Circle: Born on a ranch in Boerne, Texas, Flying Circle has been designing and manufacturing field, tactical, and travel bags for the U.S. Military for more than 30 years. The company has achieved a reputation for quality and durability in the products they produce, including military specialty bags, Tactical iPad® Covers, gun cases, business backpacks, laptop briefcases, duffels, toiletry bags, and travel kits.

Flying Circle stands by the quality of its workmanship and materials. The full range of Flying Circle bags and cases are covered by a lifetime product guarantee.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **