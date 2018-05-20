Justin Fontaine – JEGS 200 Race Advance

JEGS 200 | Dover International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Crew Chief: Darrell Morrow

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Dover: “I’ve never been to Dover – but it’s one of those tracks, I can’t wait to experience,” said Fontaine. “I’m glad that this six-week break is over, and we can get back to business and hopefully earn another top-10 run.”

“Dover is a place where you have to be aggressive – but not too aggressive, otherwise you’ll find yourself in trouble pretty quick. I’ve been told when the trucks come off Turn 2 and go under the pedestrian bridge, it’s a huge sensation.

“It’s all going to be new, but I’m hoping I can adapt pretty quickly during the first practice – then we can spend the final practice working on qualifying and race runs.”

Fontaine at Dover: Friday’s race marks Fontaine’s first visit in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Dover International Speedway.

Recapping Martinsville: An accident in the snow-delayed race at Martinsville Speedway derailed Fontaine’s chances at another top-10 result, leaving the No. 45 team with a 19th-place finish.

“That was one of those races you just have to shrug off and move forward from. I’m looking forward to conquering the paperclip in the fall, but until then, we have some great tracks for us coming up.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in Friday’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

