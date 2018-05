Full Weekend Schedule for Dover

Tweet Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Pedigree Petcare Toyota, leads the field to turn one after the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway on June 4, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series all head to Dover International Speedway for a tripleheader this weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Thursday, May 3

2:05-3:03 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice (Results)

4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice (Results)

Press Pass (Watch live)

3:30 p.m.: David Gilliland, Todd Gilliland, Myatt Snider

Friday, May 4

9:35-10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

10:35-11:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN 2)

1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

2:05-2:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN 5)

5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series JEGS 200 (200 laps, 200 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

9 a.m.: Joey Logano

9:15 a.m.: Austin Dillon

9:30 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

9:45 a.m.: Daniel Suarez

11:30 a.m.: Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, Elliott Sadler, Ryan Sieg

12:30 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

4:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

Saturday, May 5

9:30-10:20 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

10:35 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

noon-12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN 5)

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series OneMain Financial 200 (200 laps, 200 miles), FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN 3, 5)

Press Pass (Watch live)

3:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Sunday, May 6

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism (400 laps, 400 miles), FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN 1, 4, 5)

Press Pass (Watch live)

5:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **