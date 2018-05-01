Toyota MENCS Dover Post-Qualifying Report

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Dover International Speedway – May 4, 2018

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Kevin Harvick*

3rd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

4th, KYLE BUSCH

5th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

7th, DANIEL SUÁREZ

10th, DENNY HAMLIN

11th, ERIK JONES

34th, REED SORENSON

35th, GRAY GAULDING

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Starting Position: 3rd

“Yeah, Turn 4 we just got a little too tight both second and third round. Thought maybe second round I could just drive the car a little different. If it hit it right, we’d be really good and I had an awesome lap going until I got there that last round. I thought I had a shot at it and just got tight off 4 again, so missed it a little bit there, but overall it was another good solid day for us on a Friday. Looking forward to getting ready to race tomorrow.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Pedigree Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 4th

How was your qualifying effort?

“Qualifying was alright. I thought we had a shot at the front row, but just didn’t quite have it all the way we needed it today, so overall the car was good. Just kind of fighting a couple things all day that we just haven’t been able to get right and then the tire’s different than when we were here last time, so I feel like that’s some of it. We’ve just got to fine tune and figure that out.”

How do you approach tomorrow and Sunday?

“You’ve just got to figure out what’s going on with the race track and what happens with the Truck race tonight and kind of watch and how the long runs go with guys and what this tire’s going to do and try to adjust from there for our practices tomorrow.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **