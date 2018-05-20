Ford Performance NASCAR: Dover (Xfinity Post Race Quotes)

Ford Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

One Main Financial 200 – Post Race Quotes (Dover International Speedway)

Saturday, May 5, 2018

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

9th Austin Cindric

13th Cole Custer

19th Ryan Reed

24th Dylan Upton

34th Ty Majeski

37th Kaz Grala

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang — TALK ABOUT YOUR RACE TODAY. IT LOOKED LIKE YOU GUYS JUST STALLED INSIDE THE TOP 10: “Yeah. We were short on the short runs and that hurt us. We needed some long runs. This Mustang has been awesome every time that I’ve been in it. I like to thank the team for letting me run these last four races. I look forward in racing more with them in the summer and later in the year. We had a great long run car. We were probably a little too free and didn’t have enough grip on restarts to be able to do a lot with them. We could maintain but we had a top-five car and should have had a top-five day. We got caught up there late in the race and got some damage and had to nurse it home to ninth. A good points day for the guys and more experience for me to learn when I come back here in the playoffs.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang — TALK ABOUT YOUR RACE. YOU PASSED A LOT OF CARS HAVING TO START THE RACE 36TH. “It was the most frustrating day ever. Had a pretty fast car. We had no track position all day. No restarts went our way all day. That’s just part of it. Everybody raced me terrible today. I couldn’t get by anybody. We’ll move on to the next one. I think we were really fast. It just stinks.”

DYLAN LUPTON, No. 28 thinQ Technology Ford Mustang — WRONG PLACE AT WRONG TIME WHEN YOU GOT COLLECTED INTO TY MAJESKI: “That was frustrating. We kind of whole-saled this car after practice yesterday. The guys worked really hard and we got it running pretty decent. Just a little bit too tight overall. It looked like the 39 and the 6 got together and I was backed into the throttle on the bottom. I tried getting on the brakes and turning right but I just couldn’t get it cleared and got collected and went down a lap down because of it. That ended our day.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 60 Ford Mustang — AND UP AND DOWN DAY FOR YOU: “Overall, we had a really fast Ford Mustang. We were really good through the first stage. Just kind of learning about racing here at Dover. This is my first time ever here. We short pitted that first stage to try and get track position for the second stage. I got the lead and restarted up front and the No. 1 car got into the back of me simultaneously when I was shifting into fourth and broke the gear. I had to come in and make transmission change. I came back out and the car had really good speed. There were times when were had top-five speed, consistently in the top 10. We had a really fast Ford Mustang, just nothing to show for it.”

KAZ GRALA, No. 24 NETTTS Ford Mustang — WHAT HAPPENED WITH THE INCIDENT? “We weren’t that good at the start of the race. Something didn’t feel right with the car in the beginning and we ended up having a parts failure going into Turn 3. It stinks the we tore up a car like that.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **