RCR Post Race Report – OneMain Financial 200

Matt Tifft and the No. 2 Nexteer Automotive Team Rally to Top-10 Finish At Dover International Speedway

“We fought hard today for our eighth-place finish. Our No. 2 Nexteer Automotive Chevrolet Camaro was fast right from the start of the weekend, and we qualified the best we have all year when we started third. Unfortunately, it just fired off way too loose on entry, and I spun in the opening laps of the race. I luckily didn’t hit anything and had no damage other than flat tires. Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and my team did a great job of timing the pit stops for tires right away while not losing a lap under the yellow. That was huge for us and allowed us to fight back up through the field. Our strategy from there played out well, and we were able to stay in the top 15 for the rest of the day before climbing up to finish eighth. Thankful for the effort my team gave today, and happy we were able to overcome some adversity early to still have a great finish.”

-Matt Tifft

Jeb Burton Turns in Solid Performance in the No. 3 State Water Heaters Chevrolet at Dover

“Our biggest challenge was going into the center of the corner. The front end just wanted to slide. I’m a little frustrated right now because we got a little behind in the first practice, and I think that cost us some ground for the race. I gave it all I could, and I appreciate State Water Heaters for supporting the No. 3 team today. We never gave up. I moved around to see where I could gain some ground. We were gaining. We just ran out of time. I appreciate all that this RCR team did for me this weekend. We are making gains as a team so I look forward to coming back with them later this season.”

-Jeb Burton

Daniel Hemric Brings the South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Home Third at Dover International Speedway

“Man, I’m so frustrated to run third again. We definitely had a better South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet than that. I want that win more so for all of the guys at RCR and ECR, because those guys are working their tails off to give us great race cars and all we’ve got so far are third-place finishes. I take pride in knowing that when we come back in the Playoffs we will be strong here at Dover. I hoped those guys would get together racing side-by-side for the lead so that I could get up there but it wasn’t meant to be. We didn’t need that last caution there. We were sitting right where we needed to be in second, running Justin Allgaier down and his stuff was wearing out when that yellow came out. We couldn’t get a break on the restarts and that was really frustrating. We’ll take pride in knowing we’ve had a lot of fast race cars as of late and we will head to Charlotte in a few weeks and hope to keep the momentum going.”

-Daniel Hemric

