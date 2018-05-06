Smithfield® Built Tony Stewart a ‘Smoke Machine’ Mustang… And You Can Win It

NASCAR’s Aric Almirola and Tony Stewart Announce Kickoff of Smithfield Sweepstakes in Dover for Giveaway of 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 3

DOVER, Del. (May 6, 2018) – Prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Dover International Speedway, Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield® Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing and his team owner, Tony Stewart, unveiled a custom, high-performance 2018 Ford Mustang and announced the kickoff of the Smithfield national sweepstakes that will allow one lucky Smithfield customer, race fan, or auto enthusiast to bring it home at the end of this year’s racing season.

The Smithfield Smoke Machine Mustang was developed under the direction of Stewart, best known as “Smoke” for his ability to smoke the competition and burn up a set of tires when celebrating a victory. Stewart and Smithfield teamed up with vaunted car builder RTR Vehicles and the man behind it, drifting champion Vaughn Gittin Jr., to build this one-of-a-kind 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 3.

From May 6 through October 12, fans can register for a chance to win Tony Stewart’s Smithfield Smoke Machine by visiting www.SmithfieldRacing.com or by texting SMOKE to 82257 using a mobile phone.

Tony Stewart’s Smithfield Smoke Machine Mustang features:

5.0-liter V8 engine with 6-speed manual transmission

2018 Ford Performance / ROUSH supercharger and intercooler kit, delivering 700 horsepower

RTR adjustable shocks/struts, sway bars, lowering springs, and axle-back performance exhaust

RTR complete aero package, LED grille lighting, and a custom leather interior

Exclusive graphics, inspired by the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Smithfield Ford Fusion driven by Aric Almirola

Custom set of RTR’s 20-inch Tech 5 wheels, and Goodyear® performance tires

Unique, serialized “1 of 1” build plaque signed by Tony Stewart and Vaughn Gittin, Jr.

“From being a part of tailgating at the track to home cookouts on race day, getting to engage with fans is our favorite part of our racing program at Smithfield,” said Tim Zimmer, chief marketing officer for Smithfield Foods’ Packaged Meats Division. “Receiving the keys to this custom, one-of-a-kind car from Tony Stewart himself during Ford Championship Weekend is going to be truly an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for our lucky winner.”

“This Smithfield Mustang turned out so well – it’s incredible,” Stewart said. “RTR and Vaughn Gittin Jr. did an amazing job bringing the Smoke Machine concept to life. It’s been great to showcase the components and technologies from our race team’s technical partners in this build, having installed Ford Performance parts, Mobil 1 oil and lubricants, and WIX Filters.”

“The Smoke Machine Mustang really captures the aggressive look of my No. 10 Smithfield Ford, but translates it for the street,” Almirola said. “It’s exciting that Smithfield is giving away this unbelievable pony car to one lucky customer or race fan in this year’s national sweepstakes.”

Gittin is a world-champion drifter and professional fun-haver in the premier drifting series, Formula Drift. He is best known for his aggressive, foot-to-the-floor, door-to-door, big-smoke driving style behind the wheel of his signature Ford Mustang RTR. Vaughn is the visionary behind RTR Vehicles (www.RTRvehicles.com), which builds turnkey Ford Mustangs featuring aggressive, modern styling and tactical performance enhancements available through select Ford dealers across the globe.

“We’ve had a great time building this tire slayer of a Mustang, so we can go have some smoky fun with Tony Stewart and Smithfield,” Gittin said. “It’s been a great collaboration with Tony, Smithfield, Ford Performance, Stewart-Haas Racing, and so many others. I can’t wait to see our Smoke Machine out on tour this summer – on display at some of the biggest car shows, enthusiast events, and races across the country. We’ll be grilling out wherever we can along the way, and encouraging fans to enter for their chance to win this car at SmithfieldRacing.com.”

One lucky winner will be selected in October, whereupon Smithfield and Stewart-Haas Racing will fly him or her and a guest to Ford Championship Weekend Nov. 17-18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. There, Stewart will personally hand over the keys to the winner of his Smithfield Smoke Machine Ford Mustang.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes ends 10/12/18. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C., age 18+. Limit one entry per person. To enter without making a purchase and for complete official rules, visit SmithfieldRacing.com. Sponsor: Smithfield Fresh Meats Sales Corp., 200 Commerce Street, Smithfield, VA 23430. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored or administered by Ford Motor Company. Message and data rates may apply. If you enter via text message, you consent to receive up to six messages in response to your entry from an automated system. Text STOP to 82257 to stop receiving text messages. To view Sponsor’s privacy policy, visit www.smithfield.com/privacy-policy.

About Smithfield:

A leading provider of high-quality pork products, Smithfield was founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, establishing the town as the “Ham Capital of the World.” From hand-trimmed bacon and slow-smoked holiday hams to marinated tenderloins, Smithfield brings artistry, authenticity and a commitment to heritage, flavor and handcrafted excellence to everything it produces. With a vast product portfolio including smoked meats, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs and a wide variety of fresh pork cuts, the company services retail, foodservice and deli channels across the United States and 30 countries abroad. All of Smithfield’s products meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. To learn more about how Flavor Hails from Smithfield, please visit www.Smithfield.com, www.Twitter.com/SmithfieldBrand, and www.Facebook.com/CookingWithSmithfield. Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The organization fields four entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – the No. 4 Ford Fusion for Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 Ford Fusion for Aric Almirola, the No. 14 Ford Fusion for Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 Ford Fusion for Kurt Busch. The team also competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by fielding a full-time entry – the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Cole Custer – and one part-time entry – the No. 98 Ford Mustang. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Stewart-Haas Racing operates out of a 200,000-square-foot facility with approximately 380 employees. For more information, please visit us online at www.StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StewartHaasRacing, on Twitter @StewartHaasRcng and on Instagram @StewartHaasRacing.

