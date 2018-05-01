Ford Performance NASCAR: Harvick Wins Dover

Ford Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

AAA 400 MENCS POST RACE QUOTES (Dover International Speedway)

Sunday, May 6, 2018

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

1st — Kevin Harvick

2nd — Clint Bowyer

5th — Kurt Busch

6th — Brad Keselowski

8th — Ryan Blaney

11th — Aric Almirola

13th — Joey Logano

15th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19th — Trevor Bayne

22nd — Michael McDowell

27th — David Ragan

29th — Matt DiBenedetto

34th –Paul Menard

HARVICK TAKES FORD TO SERIES-LEADING SIXTH WIN OF 2018

Kevin Harvick won his fourth race of the season and sixth with Ford after today’s triumph in Dover.

Ford now has a series-best six wins in 2018.

This is the second time Harvick and Clint Bowyer have finished 1-2 with Ford with the last time being at Sonoma last season.

In addition, this is the second 1-2 finish for Ford in 2018 as Harvick and Brad Keselowski did it at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Bowyer was third).

The win marks his 41st career Cup Series triumph and his 102nd career NASCAR National Series win.

This marks the 8th win for Stewart-Haas Racing since joining Ford last year.

The win is Fusion’s 95th Cup Series triumph since becoming Ford’s flagship vehicle in 2006.

Today’s win is Ford’s 664th all-time in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition.

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Jimmy John’s Ford Fusion — RACE WINNER (VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW)

HOW DID YOU GET IT DONE TO WIN BY SEVEN SECONDS? “The first thing I’ve got to do is just thank everybody on my team — everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, Roush Yates Engines, everybody from Ford for just continuing to put the effort that they put into these cars. Three cars in the top five says a lot about where we are as a company, but everybody from Jimmy John’s and Busch and Ford, Fields, Haas, Mobil 1, Morton Buildings, Textron Off-Road, Liftmaster and the fans, especially. It was great to see those fans stick around for the finish, but it’s fun racing your teammate. That says a lot about our company and one of your good friends as well. I just want to say hi to DeLana, Keelan, and Piper at home. I’ll be home in a little bit.”

ANOTHER MONSTER COMING HOME TO KEELAN. “Yeah, this time don’t break his arm, Keelan.”

CLINT BOWYER, No. 14 Haas Automation Demo Day Ford Fusion — Finished 2nd

WHAT WAS IT LIKE THE LAST FEW LAPS SINCE THE RAIN DELAY? “Cleary, Kevin was up front was the car to beat most of the day. It was our first shot at tires and taking off in clean air. It makes a big difference. When your back in dirty air mired in traffic like we were most of the day it’s tough. Hats off to everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing. These Ford Fusions are fun to drive. The Haas Automation Demo Day was fun to drive. We won with this paint scheme in Martinsville and thought we were going to win with it again today. We keep knocking of the door like today we’ll get another win.”

KURT BUSCH, No. 41 Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford Fusion — Finished 5th

TALK ABOUT YOUR EFFORT TODAY: “It’s all about the team effort. Good day for us. The way that the pit stops went we had to come back from a penalty. Restarts went fair the early part of the race and went good in the latter part. Those restarts are close quarters and you need to grab spots then. These cars are really aero-sensitive. Thanks to Haas Automation and Ford we had a top-five day.”

DID THE TRACK CHANGE MUCH AFTER THE RAIN DELAY? “It made it feel like it was the first run of the day. The car went through a lot of mood changes after the rain delay all on that one, 80-lap run.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 2 Miller Lite Ford Fusion — Finished 6th

TALK ABOUT YOUR RUN: “We led some laps which was good. We kind of fell apart on the last two runs. We’ll just keep working on it.”

HOW DID THE RAIN AFFECT YOUR CAR ON THE LAST RUN? “It wasn’t a big deal for us. It was equal and fair for everyone. NASCAR did a good job cleaning the track up and getting us going.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., No. 17 Little Hug Fruit Barrels Ford Fusion — Finished 15th

“Our Little Hug Fruit Barrels was fast right off the bat. Starting fifth set us up for the race. I feel like we’ve had a top-15 to top-10 car throughout the race. We decided to stay out on that caution not to use up another set of tires. We had a great restart. I tried to gap myself as much as I could knowing that the guys on four tires were going to be coming. I wish it would have rained really bad when I was leading (laughs). All in all, we gained a lot of track position making that strategy call. It’s been a decent day for us. A decent weekend.”

TREVOR BAYNE, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion — Finished 19th

“We just didn’t have any grip when the track rubbered up. Every time the track cleaned up for a few laps we would be OK, but the more rubber got down the worse our performance was. We just couldn’t get the car to turn in the middle like we needed it to and every time we tried to make it turn better we just took the back end out and got it too loose in and never fixed the center. I fought being on the splitter early in the run all race long and that hurt us, so we finished 19th. That’s not the day we wanted for sure, but we also gave it everything we had.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Fusion — Finished 11th

“The guys did a good job today. They worked on the Smithfield Ford Fusion all day long and it was really good there at the end. We just needed more time to pass cars on the long green flag run after the rain delay.”

CLINT BOWYER POST-RACE PRESS CONFERENCE

What’s been the difference so far this year, especially in the 14 camp? You guys have showed a lot of speed this year compared to last year.

CLINT BOWYER: Well, I mean, a lot of things. Obviously all across the board we’ve worked ‑‑ we had one car last year that was running well, and it doesn’t do an organization very much if you only have one car running well. Just reorganized, Zippy and Brett and everybody reorganized, some people, Gibson coming off the road and working in the shop and collaborating amongst the teams and making sure all those cars are ready for battle when they go to the racetrack and kind of the same. That’s the biggest thing is when you go to the track, you need to be able to bounce off each other and work with one another, and sometimes something is different or whatever, it’s hard to do that.

This year, we’ve been working well every single weekend. We’re pushing each other to be better, and our setups are all relatively the same, and it shows on the racetrack. The guys are ‑‑ Buga and I have done such a way better job of communicating, and all that comes with success. You know, there’s no ‑‑ make no mistake about it, those things come with success, and we’ve had that so far this year, and it makes all the communication and everything a lot better.

Q. I have one for each. First, Clint, did you have a feeling Kevin would be that strong after the rain delay, or did your car go away a little bit more than you thought?

CLINT BOWYER: We had a really good car all weekend long, and I would say speed‑wise, sheer speed‑wise, Kevin was a little bit better. That’s a pretty good man to have happy right there, know what I mean? But I mean, it just ‑‑ I needed a run in clean air to work on my car. That was the first time that we took off on stickers in that clean air, and the cars just drive way better, way different. You can carry momentum and do things that you can’t do mired back there in traffic. Battled through a lot of adversity today having that bad pit stop and having to come back in and go to the back and battle back up through them. This is a fun racetrack. This is a challenging racetrack, a very competitive racetrack, one of the most competitive and challenging tracks I think we go to. The balance of your car is just so important, balancing those front tires to the rear. You’ve got to enjoy places like this. If you don’t, it’s a long day.

But certainly our Fords are good, and it’s fun to be up in the limelight.

Q. Clint, you held Kevin off for a few laps, but when you see him coming closer and closer, you’re his teammate, you know what he has, so what are you thinking when you see him that close in your rear view mirror?

CLINT BOWYER: Well, I was holding my own as loose as I was and I about lost it off of 2, and I was obviously going for a win and giving it my all. But I knew you just can’t buzz the tires like that on a track like this, and every time you do that, it’s a step. It wasn’t, what, two laps after that and he was all over me, and then I was in trouble. When you’re loose like that getting into the corner and those guys get behind you, you’re in trouble. Then obviously when you’re loose and they get to your outside, you’ve got to give it to them. They’re going to turn you around. But he’s obviously a champion of this sport, and you hate to lose him, know what I mean? We could beat him at this racetrack. We come back in the fall, and when all the marbles are on the line, maybe we can.

Q. Clint, you guys had like 40 minutes during the rain there to talk about this. Did you throw out some wild ideas about what you possibly could do? You knew he was coming.

CLINT BOWYER: Well, I mean, you knew he was going to be one that you were going to have to beat for the win. But I mean, it’s a team effort. The guys did a great job of ‑‑ we put the pressure on him, and they got us back out in the lead and gave me the opportunity. That’s all you can ask for as a team. Again, if I had the day to do over again, I’d have liked to have not had that pit stop and had some runs in clean air and be able to adjust your car that way. All day long we was adjusting to according to where we were and that was mired in traffic, and you get out in front and the thing ‑‑ the old girl just turns a lot better and you have to make adjustments according to that and we didn’t have that luxury as he did. But like I said, sheer speed‑wise he was a beat better than us all weekend long, but hey, man, we ran second. You know, this is a huge confidence and a momentum builder for our 14 team, for our organization. I think Kurt finished fifth, so that’s three of the four in the top 5, and that fourth one right behind. Just proud of everybody’s effort, proud of the opportunity, and you know, excited to go to my home track next weekend, and the rest of the year is going to be a lot of fun.

Q. It looks like the rubber was pretty laid into the track before the weather. I was just wondering if it kind of felt any different after the weather delay.

CLINT BOWYER: It’s a weird rubber, and it’s a weird tire that we have with Goodyear on this concrete track. It really puts it down fast. I mean, we saw that even Friday in practices with the trucks and Xfinity, and then as soon as the caution comes out, it’s like our cars are vacuum sweepers. You can go out there and we pick it up, and it’s a white track, and within five laps you’re right back fighting the same challenges as it rubbers up again on the entry and exit and through the middle. That’s what makes it fun. That’s what makes it unique, very unique racetrack from everything we go to. When you run that bottom you squirt the middle because the corners are so long, and you’ve got to lift, you’ve got to have a car that rotates as you’re out there racing with everybody all day long. You can see all the cars that do that well and the ones that don’t. Then you can see them starting to free up to try to make it do that, then they’re loose and they won’t turn. That’s fun for me, and what makes this place unique and challenging.

Q. How do you feel about going to Kansas next weekend?

CLINT BOWYER: It’ll probably blow 40 miles an hour, the wind, and the track will be really fast.

KEVIN HARVICK WINNER’S PRESS CONFERENCE

THE MODERATOR: We’re going to continue our media availability around the AAA 400 with two members of the race‑winning organization of Stewart‑Haas Racing, crew chief Rodney Childers as well as team owner Tony Stewart. Rodney, obviously a lot has been made about the speed in the 4 car this year, but this is not the first year that you guys have come out of the box strong since you’ve been together. But it seems like the results have just been different this year, four wins, the strongest start you guys have had on the results side of things. What has made 2018 different?

RODNEY CHILDERS: Well, I think the biggest thing is just having a year under our belt to work with Ford and all that stuff, to get our tools better, to get our cars better, to understand the aero side of it more. I feel like that a lot of it is just confidence. When you have confidence in the cars and the tools and everything going on, I think the biggest thing is just all the cylinders are clicking right now, and they’re working together. Somebody asked me a minute ago about this same thing, and the biggest thing is we haven’t went back and talked about the races that we’ve won. We go back and we talk about how to get better every week, and we build better race cars and they build better engines, and we’ve done better on pit road. To keep this going, we’re going to have to get a lot better every single week, and to keep it to where it needs to be when the championship comes around. Like I said, everybody is working hard. All the guys are building great cars, and Kevin is doing a great job here at the racetrack.

THE MODERATOR: Tony, we saw today it’s not just the 4 that’s been running well. From an owner’s perspective, how do you keep that momentum across the organization all season long knowing that teams like the 78 and the Gibbs cars are going to be fast throughout the season? How do you maintain that throughout the whole organization?

TONY STEWART: Well, I think it’s days like today that build the momentum in the organization. It’s another milestone for us to have three cars in the top 5 today. We’re proud of everybody. It’s like Rodney said; to be in our second year of building our own chassis and our aero department I feel like is on point right now, just every aspect of it. Everybody is working hard, and it’s about evolution. I mean, it’s just ‑‑ you have to keep evolving and keep pushing the envelope.

The great thing is ‑‑ I think the thing that’s really easy for organizations, and I think Brett Favre said this in a quote once, is that success is kind of one of the worst things that can happen to you because some guys feel like they’ve got where they need to be and they lose that intensity, and that’s something that I feel like our group is really good about, not losing that focus on the fact that we’re a technology‑driven sport, and we have to keep pushing all the time to keep finding more things to go faster and be better than we were the week before, and Rodney really hit on it there. We go back and we celebrate the wins, but we ‑‑ instead of looking behind us at what we did, we look forward at what we’re trying to accomplish and what we’re trying to do the next week, and that’s something that from the ownership side, for Gene and I, we’re really proud of our group.

Greg Zipadelli and the aero group and the chassis department and everybody at Roush Yates Engines and Mobil 1 that works really hard with Roush Yates. I mean, it’s just a bunch of people that really have ‑‑ we kind of have the eye on the prize, so to speak. It’s days like today that ‑‑ when you can get four cars that are running as well as these four did today, it’s an awesome feeling.

We’ll high five each other at the shop tomorrow, but at the same time, we’re digging for the next week and trying to get ready for Kansas now and trying to do the same thing again next weekend.

Q. Tony, watching Kevin drive this race today, it’s hard to believe it took him 30 times to win here. You won here almost immediately when you were driving. Could that have been just mostly about the cars, or does it take even some of the best drivers a while to click in at some tracks?

TONY STEWART: I don’t know, you know, when I was driving, this was one of the hardest places I felt like to win at. I mean, especially for a concrete track, you don’t think that temperature really means a lot, but it’s really big here for some reason. And not so much at Bristol, but it seems like for a concrete track, this place is more temperature sensitive than some of the asphalt tracks we go to. And then especially when you get a rain delay like that where the rubber kind of gets cleaned off.

This track is really hard to maintain the balance on. You know, at times it can get really frustrating. I think for drivers ‑‑ really there’s no drivers that back into a win here. It’s guys that have a lot of experience and figure it out. You know, just Kevin is so good here. He knows what his balance needs to be in happy hour to be good in the race, and like I say, from the beginning of the race to the end of the race, the cars change so much here that you really have to kind of stay two steps ahead of it to be right at the end of the day.

Q. Tony, how big an impact has Tony Gibson had with this new role that he’s in, and exactly kind of what is he doing?

TONY STEWART: Well, he’s kind of the floor babysitter, so to speak. I mean, kind of joking about it, but he’s made a huge impact. I mean, you really need somebody of his caliber on the floor to really tie this all together, and I think that’s really what we’ve seen here is having him tie all four of these teams together at the shop and kind of watching over everything and make sure that we’re staying the course. It’s easy to ‑‑ when you’ve got four crew chiefs and four engineers, it’s easy to kind of get going four different directions if you’re not careful, and I think that’s something Tony has been good at is kind of tying it all together and making sure that we’re all working together as one unit at the shop, and then when we go to the racetrack, it’s the same philosophy that I drove under when we were at Gibbs, was that we were one unit at the shop, and when we went to the racetrack, then we were separate race teams, but we still worked together, and I think that’s what Tony has really been good about at the shop is kind of tying all four of these teams together and keeping the general focus of what we’re trying to accomplish together.

Q. This is now the sixth win in the last 14 races for your team, Tony. You also have three drivers in the top six in the points standings. When you switched to Ford in 2017, is this kind of trajectory what you pictured?

TONY STEWART: Well, I don’t know that you really set a benchmark on where you want to be. I mean, the goal is just to go forward. But the hard thing is to set a benchmark of where it’s actually going to go. But I think from the ownership side, this is ‑‑ days like today are what you dream of. To have three in the top 5 and to have the start to the season that we’ve had, the partnership with Ford has been amazing so far, and the support that we’ve been given and their dedication to what they want the results to be. I mean, it definitely shows, and it’s the support that we need.

We’re proud of that. We’re proud of the engine program. Ford has worked with Roush Yates for a long time on the engines, and you know, to have a unique scenario like we have with Doug Yates and to work with Mobil 1 to create our own package is something that we really haven’t had that opportunity in the past.

It’s a great partnership so far, and I feel like, like Rodney says, it took a year to really get to where we could refine on what we’d built on the first year. I think we were really happy with the way last year went, our first year out of the box with Ford, but to have a winter where we aren’t overhauling the entire program and able to sit there and take what we have and refine it, I think it’s made this year extremely productive.

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our race winner Kevin Harvick, winner of the AAA 400 Drive for Autism here at Dover International Speedway. Kevin, obviously a great battle towards the end of that race with Clint. You guys battled throughout the entire day. What’s going through your mind when you’re battling a teammate like that and talk about how you got past him.

KEVIN HARVICK: I’m thinking, oh, my gosh, I’ve talked so much trash to him all weekend and he’s already told me that the karma train is going to run me over when it started raining. But we had a fun weekend, just because when you come to Dover, I feel like when you come to Dover, I feel like Clint is going to be one of the people that you have to beat just because of the fact that he’s been so good for so many years here. To be able to race with Clint for a win is ‑‑ for me, like I told him, I said, if I’m not going to win this race today, you need to win this race, so get up there and go after it because at that point we didn’t know what was going to happen during the pit stop. To be able to race with him is a lot of fun, and I’d much rather keep it within the house than racing with somebody else.

It was fun with Clint, and had a really good battle there with Brad for about 50 laps at the end of the second stage. We went back and forth and finally were able to get by him, but that was a lot of fun.

Q. Kevin, you mentioned in Victory Lane that with the Miles the Monster trophy, you said, hey, Keelan, don’t break the arm off of this one. Did he break the arm off the last one?

KEVIN HARVICK: He did. Miles is pretty popular, as you can imagine, with the kids. We took the last ‑‑ the first one that we won, we took it home and put it in his play room, and I said, you can keep it in your play room. First day I came home and he had the arm broke in half off of the thing. When we talked ‑‑ when I talked to him after the race, he said, “Dad, are you bringing that trophy home?” I said, “I’m bringing it home, but do not break the arm off this one.” I have no idea how he broke it, but it is hollow, so he must have landed on it or hit something with it.

Q. Where are you going to put this one so he doesn’t break it?

KEVIN HARVICK: Oh, he can break it, it’s fine. Yeah, we’ll put it in the same spot. We’ll put it in the same spot in the playroom for a while. We’ll have to go hose it off first because it smells like beer. It’s always strange trying to explain to people why his playroom smells like beer.

But no, we’ll clean it up and put it in his playroom. We glued the other one back together. It’s fine.

Q. The TV commentators were saying they felt you were kind of the team to beat from that first run in practice on Friday. Did you have a similar feeling, and if you did, what’s it like to kind of have that feeling and kind of come through and win a race?

KEVIN HARVICK: It’s actually a lot harder, believe it or not, because you don’t want to screw it up. I felt like we had a really good car from the time we unloaded, and I think you could tell that from when we qualified. That’s usually not my strong point, qualifying up here, and to be able to qualify on the front row, we had three great practices and everything just kind of fell into place, and when they dropped the green flag, it was definitely still good.

It was just one of those weekends where the car was spot‑on from the time we got here, and the guys are just doing a great job. Everybody is just so detail oriented right now, and I feel like we’re playoff racing on a weekly basis, and if you’re going to win a bunch of races, that’s what you have to do.

Q. Kevin, obviously everybody looking at the weather forecast, considering the past weekend, did you view really that break, that 40‑minute break as more of a help or a hindrance or really a momentum shift?

KEVIN HARVICK: Yeah, you really never know how it’s going to go after they blow the whole racetrack off and there’s no rubber on the racetrack anymore. For me when we dropped the green flag, we got to about ‑‑ lap 12 was just, for whatever reason, it was the button on my car and it would really allow me to start opening the racetrack up and move around the racetrack. I could tell that Clint was loose. My car was at that particular point really good, and I just ‑‑ I wanted to move up the racetrack and try to put as much pressure on him as I could because I felt like the more rubber that got on the racetrack, the less the front was going to turn through the center and the corner. At that particular time, it was turning really really good and I could keep the power down and I could see that he was loose. So we wound up being a lot looser than we were the whole race the last run, but it sounded like the whole field was. Yeah, it worked out fine, and we were able to manage the car and take advantage of the first 15 or 20 laps there to get the lead.

Q. Kevin, nobody watching this race would have guessed it took you 30 times to win here. Was that streak more about the cars you didn’t have or the circumstances or what?

KEVIN HARVICK: No. I mean, we were just ‑‑ we were always just not very good up here, and when I started at Stewart‑Haas Racing, one of Rodney’s main goals was to run good up here because he knew how much it frustrated me and felt like that we had a lot to draw from at that particular time with having the partnership with Hendrick and the success that Stewart‑Haas itself had had up here. From the very first day that we rolled in here in 2014, we ran well and have had chances to win pretty much every race since we’ve come up here.

I like driving here. We just never had the speed that it took at the beginning of my career to do what we’ve been doing over the last few years.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **