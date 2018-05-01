Hub Issue Leads To Long Day At Dover For Menard

Paul Menard and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team had a fast Ford Fusion for Sunday’s 400-miler at Dover International Speedway, as evidenced by their practice speeds on Friday and Saturday.

But a loose wheel and a trip to the garage to change a damaged hub just before the end of the race’s first Stage kept Menard and the team from capitalizing on the speed in their No. 21 Fusion. Menard had moved up to 16th from his 20th starting position before the mechanical issues sent him to the garage for repairs.

After spending 44 laps behind the wall, Menard returned to the track in 37th position and soldiered on to the finish, winding up in 34th place.

With no hopes of a good finish, Menard, crew chief Greg Erwin and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team used the balance of the race as somewhat of a test session to prepare for their return trip to Dover in the fall.

“They experimented with different air pressures and other adjustments to see what we could learn knowing we’ll be back here in October,” team co-owner Eddie Wood said. “Even though we were a lot of laps down, Paul ran some really good lap times, but he also tried to stay out of the leaders’ way.

“He backed off when he needed to, because the last thing you want to do in that situation is cause a problem for someone else.”

Wood also said it’s important to never give up until the checkered flag flies.

“You come to the track to get the best finish you can and to run to the finish,” he said. “You do that even if you have a problem, and when you have speed at the end you leave with an uptick in your spirits.”

Menard gained three positions in his return to the track but still lost two spots in the standings to 21st place heading into Saturday night’s KC Masterpiece at Kansas Speedway.

For that race, the No. 21 Fusion will carry the colors of Menards/Atlas.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 119 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Fusion driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.

