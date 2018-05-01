RCR Post Race Report – AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Austin Dillon and the AAA Team Leave The Monster Mile with 26th-Place Finish

“The Monster Mile certainly lived up to its name this weekend. We struggled from the time we unloaded to find speed in the AAA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. During the first Stage we made a green flag pit stop for tires because we completely wore our right rear tire down to the cords. That put us a couple of laps down and set the stage for us to play catch-up for the remainder of the race. Unfortunately, the cautions didn’t fall in our favor so we weren’t able to get back on the lead lap. We know we need to roll our sleeves up and get to work finding a better package for Dover.”

-Austin Dillon

Handling and Tire Issues Result in 35th-Place Finish for Ryan Newman and Cat Racing at Dover

“Our Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 didn’t respond the way we anticipated from the time we unloaded and throughout the course of the race weekend at Dover. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. Then to have two tire issues during the second stage really cost us a chance to right the ship. At that point we went to the garage, diagnosed the problem and turned our race into a test session.”-Ryan Newman

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **