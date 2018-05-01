HARVICK WINS FOURTH MENCS RACE!

STEWART-HAAS RACING GOES 1-2-5 IN DOVER

DOVER, DE – May 7, 2018 – Kevin Harvick took the No.4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion to Victory Lane for the fourth time this season. The horsepower of the Ford FR9 EFI engines powered five Fords in the top-10 on Sunday in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism.

“The first thing I’ve got to do is just thank everybody on my team — everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, Roush Yates Engines, everybody from Ford for just continuing to put the effort that they put into these cars. Three cars (Stewart-Haas Racing) in the top five says a lot about where we are as a company. It was great to see those fans stick around for the finish, but it’s fun racing your teammate.”

“I would first like to say congratulations to Stewart-Haas (Racing) and Kevin Harvick,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “The way the race played out was a testament to all the hard work and dedication our teams have put into the Ford program this year. All the teams have been working hard to get everything we can out of the engines and cars. And to see the Fords running up front was a great sign that we are headed in the right direction.”

Harvick started from the front row and controlled the first part of the 400-lap race by leading 201 laps and sweeping Stage 1 and Stage 2. Overall the Ford Fusions led a total of 374 laps; Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski (108) and Joey Logano (1), along with SHR teammate Clint Bowyer (40), and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from Roush Fenway Racing (24).

Clint Bowyer was leading the race before a brief rain delay caused a short red flag caution. After the caution, Harvick passed teammate Bowyer on Lap 338 of 400 and did not look back, crossing the start-finish line 7.450 seconds ahead of the Bowyer. SHR had three cars finish in the top-5, including the No. 41 of Kurt Busch in fifth.

In total five Fords finished in top-10; Harvick P1, Bowyer P2, Busch P5, Keselowski P6 and Ryan Blaney P8. With this weekend’s win Ford Performance has recorded the sixth points win of the 2018 season and leads the Manufacturer Points Standings by six points.

We will build on this momentum as we go night racing in Kansas this Saturday night. Reference the full 2018 schedule on www.roushyates.com.

