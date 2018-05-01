Earnhardt Sr. and Pearson cars added to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy

Tweet Dale Earnhardt, June 24, 1990 courtesy of mispeedway50.com

BROOKLYN, Mich. (May 7, 2018) – The 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy at Michigan International Speedway continues to expand. Fans will have the opportunity to see two more race winning cars driven by NASCAR Hall of Famers on display in June and August.

The exhibit will house special memorabilia and cars that once raced on the two-mile oval for fans to enjoy.

“The 50 Years of Racing Exhibit continues to expand with the addition of two more cars,” track President Rick Brenner said. “It has been exciting to learn the history of all the great drivers that once raced at MIS and the cars they piloted. We are excited to include so many cars in our display to add value for our fans on race weekend.”

Dale Earnhardt Sr. is considered one of the best racers in NASCAR history, accumulating 76 victories in the cup series to go with seven championships. He earned two of those wins at Michigan International Speedway. He piloted a 1990 Chevrolet Lumina to victory in the Miller Genuine Draft 400. The Intimidator was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

The master of the two-mile oval was David Pearson. He produced a track-record nine wins in only 29 starts in the cup series at Michigan International Speedway. He won seven of nine cup races at MIS from 1972 – 1976. In August of 1969 he drove a Ford Torino to victory lane and now that car will be on display. Pearson was inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 after concluding his career with 105 wins in the cup series.

The two cars will be showcased alongside the previous five cars and one truck announced. Also on display will be the Dale Earnhardt Sr. 1995 IROC Championship car, the Al Unser Sr. 1978 IROC Championship car and the Rick Mears 1982 Gould Charge Penske PC 10 car. Fans can also see Greg Biffle’s winning car from 2012 and 2013, the car Carl Edwards drove to victory lane in 2007 and the Roush Fenway Racing truck that visited victory lane twice at MIS. These eight cars and one truck will be on display in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy on both race weekends for fans to enjoy.

Fans will have the opportunity to stroll through the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy in the fan plaza both weekends. It will include memorabilia and cars celebrating the rich history of Michigan International Speedway through the decades.

Fans will want to check back often as more cars are announced for the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit in the coming weeks.

Visit www.mispeedway.com/50years to see all the latest memorabilia and cars added to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy. The track will also post videos and photos that celebrate the history of the two-mile speedway on the website. In addition, fans can follow along with a special timeline chronicling the key historical events.

In addition, the MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy will take place on June 9 starting at 6 p.m. in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy, a first of its kind event, will feature a strolling dinner, dessert and drink stations, live and silent auctions, music, a photo booth and so much more. The event will also feature a special question and answer session from Dale Inman, Rusty Wallace and Leonard Wood. The MIS Charity Dinner will benefit both the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation Patient Immediate Needs Fund and the MIS Cares Fund.

Fans can purchase tickets to the event starting at $90 or guests can make it a weekend experience starting at $179. The weekend experience includes a center grandstand ticket to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, a ticket to the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 on Saturday and the Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy. Fans can purchase an individual ticket or a weekend package at www.mispeedway.com/charitydinner or by calling 888-905-7223.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy will start at 6 p.m. and guests can immediately make their bids for the silent auction items. But make sure you keep a watch so you don’t get out bid throughout the evening.

Tickets to the two NASCAR weekends are on sale now. Tickets start at $35 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 10 and the Consumers Energy on Aug. 12. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 for a free post-race concert featuring the bands FireHouse and 38 Special located behind Turn 3. In August, fans with a Sunday admission can stay after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 for the free concert featuring The Cadillac Three.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for 50 years.

