U.S. Cellular to Back JRM’s No. 1 Chevrolet as Primary Sponsor at Iowa

Elliott Sadler to Drive the No. 1 U.S. Cellular Camaro at Iowa Speedway this July

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 8, 2018) – JR Motorsports announced today that wireless carrier U.S. Cellular® will join Elliott Sadler and the No. 1 team as a primary sponsor for the U.S. Cellular 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway on July 28.

“It’s an honor to have an organization like U.S. Cellular join our team of partners,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager at JRM. “U.S. Cellular has been a devoted supporter of the NASCAR industry on both the team side and track side, and we’re grateful to have them on board. We look forward to building a strong relationship together.”

Sadler will debut the No. 1 U.S. Cellular Chevrolet Camaro at Iowa in his 16th Xfinity Series start at the facility. Currently, after 14 starts at Iowa, he’s claimed one victory, seven top-five finishes, 13 top-10 finishes and three pole awards. Sadler’s lone win came in U.S. Cellular’s August 2012 event, where he started from the pole and led 60 laps en route to the checkered flag. To date, the Virginia native leads the NXS point standings with a series-high of three stage wins, eight top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes in the season’s opening 10 races.

“We are thrilled to have Elliott Sadler – one of the best in the business – behind the wheel of the U.S. Cellular Camaro for our 10th U.S. Cellular 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race,” said Grant Leech, vice president of brand marketing at U.S. Cellular. “We know that NASCAR has one of the biggest fan bases in sports, and we look forward to providing them an exciting and fun experience at this year’s race.”

The U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 28, on NBCSN.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 17th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won championships in 2014 and 2017. The company also competes in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

ABOUT U.S. CELLULAR:

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the fourth time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power’s twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or Facebook.com/uscellular. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

