GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas Preview

CODY COUGHLIN

No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Stats

2 starts, Best Finish: 26th

2018 Season Stats

5 starts, 2 top-10 finishes

Additional Info

– Aside from one NCWTS start at Kansas Speedway, Coughlin also competed at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in the ARCA Racing Series in 2014, where he came home with a fourth-place finish.

– Coughlin will pilot chassis no. 307 this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Coughlin ran this chassis earlier this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he finished eighth.

– With his season-best sixth-place finish at Dover International Speedway last weekend, Coughlin moved to 11th in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote

“I am really excited to go to Kansas (Speedway) and continue the momentum my GMS team has provided. We are going in with a ton of positive energy. I can’t thank my crew chief and team enough for all of their hard work. We would like the Kansas wind to take us right into victory lane.”

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Stats

9 starts, 1 win, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s

2018 Season Stats

5 starts, 2 wins, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 301 at Kansas. This chassis was raced earlier this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to a second place finish, as well as four times last year en route to one win, three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

– Now with two wins, Sauter holds a 51-point lead over Ben Rhodes in the NCWTS driver standings.

Quotes

“I’m really happy with how well we’ve performed to start this season. GMS Racing as a whole has been strong and the work that is being done by GMS Fabrication is incredible. I think that’s evident when you see several of our trucks running up front, in the top-10 each week. That’s not an easy thing to do for a large organization, to have several teams that can compete for a win. I think that shows just how dedicated Randy (Usher, General Manager) and Mike (Beam, President), and all of those guys back at the shop are to what we do each week.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Stats

1 start, 1 top-10

2018 Season Stats

5 starts, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10 finishes

Additional Info

-With one NCWTS start under his belt at Kansas Speedway, Haley also has experience in the ARCA Racing Series, with one start last fall, where he qualified fourth and finished sixth.

– Haley will pilot chassis no. 116 this weekend at Kansas for the first time in 2018. Before this season, the No. 24 team used this chassis five times in 2017, collecting two top-five and five top-10 finishes, including a ninth-place finish at Kansas.

– After a third-place finish in Dover, Haley jumped to seventh in the NCWTS driver point standings, four points above the Playoff cut-off line.

Quote

“I’ve always loved racing at Kansas (Speedway). Last year it was my first ever one-and-a-half-mile track I had run on. We ran well even though I was on the cautious side due to all the principles of air while racing. I got a chance to run an ARCA race there at the end of 2017 and ran well again. Coming back after an entire year of learning will make us so much better. Kansas always provides great racing and many grooves late in the race. Our No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles team has really grown strong over the past few weeks and the momentum heading into this weekend will be big.”

DALTON SARGEANT

No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Stats

This race will mark Sargeant’s first NCWTS start at Kansas Speedway.

2018 Season Stats

4 starts, 2 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sargeant, in his first NCWTS start at Kansas, will pilot GMS chassis no. 303. Sargeant raced this chassis in his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year. In 2017, Kaz Grala earned one top-five and three top-10s in four starts with this chassis.

– In two ARCA Racing Series starts at Kansas, Sargeant earned one top-five and one top-10 finish.

– Following a 13th-place showing in his first NCWTS start at Dover, Sargeant is 9th in the NCWTS standings leading into Kansas.

Quote

“Kansas should be fun. I’ve raced there before in the ARCA Racing Series, so I’ve got a little experience at that racetrack. I think we should be pretty good there. It’s nice having such a large group of guys at GMS Racing to bounce some information back and forth off of. Other guys can test certain things that maybe we aren’t able to get to in practice, so that’s something that’s really helpful when we go to these mile-and-a-half tracks.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

