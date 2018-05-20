Stenhouse Jr – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Kansas Speedway

Stenhouse has ten Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Kansas Speedway with an average starting position of 14.1 and average finishing position of 19.1.

Stenhouse knows how to get to victory lane at Kansas. He overcame being two laps down with less than a 100 laps remaining to persevere to claim his sixth win of the 2012 NASCAR Xfinity season at Kansas Speedway.

Last time at Kansas

Shortly after going back to green to start stage three, Stenhouse cut a right front tire bringing out the caution. The contact with the wall knocked the toe out of line causing lengthy pit stops to repair the mangled machine. With a handful of late race cautions, Stenhouse was able to pick up a few positions to take the checkered flag in the 29th position.

In the Points

Stenhouse is currently two points shy of making the top-16 for the 2018 Playoffs with 15 races remaining before the cut-off.

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst quenching favorite SunnyD will return to the No. 17 this weekend as the primary partner on the No. 17 Ford Fusion.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Kansas:

“Kansas is a fast, smooth track and is a lot of fun to race at night. We have been gaining every weekend with speed and performance. We had a strong Ford in Texas so I’m hoping that transfers over to this weekend. I’m looking forward to having Matt back this weekend. He has a wealth of experience and will be able to provide feedback to help get our cars back to being competitive.”

