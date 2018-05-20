Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Tommy Williams Drywall Camaro ZL1 Preview

KC Masterpiece 400 Drive at Kansas Speedway

No. 95 Tommy Williams Drywall Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· COME ONE, COME ALL: Leavine Family Racing (LFR) will hold the team’s inaugural Fan Fest on Friday, May 25th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET at the team’s facility in Concord, NC. Kasey Kahne and crew chief Travis Mack are both scheduled to sign autographs from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. that afternoon for 100 lucky fans in attendance. Wristbands for the session will be handed out starting at 1:00 p.m. that afternoon at the event. For more info, visit www.LFR95.com

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 21 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Kansas, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 15.0 and an average finish of 13.5. He’s completed 5,502 of 5,557 (99.0 percent) career laps and has led for a total of 102 laps. Kahne has earned five top-five finishes, nine top-10 finishes, and three pole awards at the 1.5-mile track.

· RACE INFO: The KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile) begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 12th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “I think to be successful at Kansas you have to be good in both corners of the track. Turn 4 is really tight on the exit compared to Turn 2 where it opens up a little bit more. Having your car work well through both of those spots and turn really well, while also being able to run the top lane as well, is important for Kansas. A lot of times there on the long run you do a lot of laps up along the wall and can carry just a lot of momentum and speed. The exit to Turn 2 is a long exit, so if you can get your car turning really well, that can really help you with your day. It’s very easy to be lose in that corner where you can’t put the throttle down like you need to in order to go fast. Turn 2 is just such a different corner than Turns 3 and 4. Turn 4 is open getting into it, but then it just gets really tight off the corner. The varied corners make Kansas a fun and tough track to really get right. I’ve just always enjoyed racing at Kansas before the repave and after the repave because you’ve always been able to move around on that track and the bottom is usually the preferred spot. Kansas throws a lot at you between the two different corners and the way the backstretch is that I’ve always liked the challenge of it.”

From the Pit Box:

Travis Mack: “I feel really good about going into Kansas this weekend. We ran this same car at Atlanta earlier this season and had a decent qualifying effort of starting from 14th. From the time it got back from Atlanta, we have completely gone through this car making sure we are taking our best piece to date. We also were actually were able to get this car into the wind tunnel last week which is a first for us this year being able to take a car to the tunnel and seeing how we stack up. Since the beginning of the year I feel like we have found something each week to help make our cars better for Kasey (Kahne) to drive. We will take everything we have learned so far up to this point of the season and come up with the best race set-up for Kasey. I’m looking forward to a good weekend in Kansas.”

No. 95 Tommy Williams Drywall Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Travis Mack

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Jonathan Leonard Engineer: Ben Lynch

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Tommy Williams Drywall:

F.T. “Tommy” Williams, Jr. entered the construction industry in 1954 – it was at that time that he founded a plaster company doing projects throughout the state of Texas. As the commercial building industry evolved more heavily from plaster to drywall, it was at that time that Tommy Williams Drywall Co., Inc. was formed. Since the early 1960’s we have been providing a full line of commercial drywall services to clients across the state of Texas. In 1995 the business was sold to Tom Williams, who currently serves as President of the company. For more information about the company, visit www.tommywilliamsdrywall.com.

