NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Power Rankings-Dover

Tweet DOVER, DE - MAY 03: Johnny Sauter, driver of the #21 Allegiant Airlines Chevrolet, practices for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series JEGS 200 at Dover International Speedway on May 3, 2018 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returned to action this past weekend at Dover International Speedway after a five week hiatus.

Here’s a look at this week’s power rankings.

1. Johnny Sauter- It should be no surprise that Sauter is back on top of the power rankings after winning the race at Dover. After starting second, he stayed in the top ten for the first stage by finishing fourth while he ended up winning the second stage. Late in the race, Noah Gragson and Sauter battled and swapped the lead multiple times until the last lap, where Gragson got loose underneath the 21 of Sauter with just two laps to go and ended up in the turn 3 wall. Sauter was able to hang on to his vehicle and end up winning the race under caution. It was his 19th career victory after leading 137 laps.

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

2. Noah Gragson- It’s safe to say that it would have been a fun battle for the win and it could have came down to a last lap pass. However, Gragson was apart of the incident with two to go and ended up wrecking out. Not all was lost for the No. 18 camp, as Gragson would win Stage 1 and finish fourth in Stage 2. Nonetheless, Gragson gets an A for effort at Dover.

Previous Ranking: Honorable Mention

3. Matt Crafton- Crafton finished second in Friday’s night race at Dover after starting tenth. It was a decent result for the No. 88 Menards Ford F-150 as in the two previous races, Crafton finished 15th at Martinsville and had brakes issues at Las Vegas resulting in a 29th place finish. It was his first top five since February at Atlanta. He finished seventh and third, respectively in both stages. A solid day for Crafton who needed a good run. This could be the finish that may help him set off runs inside the top five and eventually lead to a win.

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

4. Cody Coughlin- Coughlin had a great day at Dover. Despite having a so and so season with finishes of 17th at Daytona, 20th at Atlanta, eighth at Las Vegas and 26th at Martinsville, it was a much needed for the No. 2 JEGS Chevy. He had to work his way up, however, from the 18th starting position. While he did not finish inside the top ten in either stage, Coughlin worked hard and finished sixth. It was second top ten finish of the 2018 season.

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

5. David Gilliland- The No. 54 Frontline Enterprises/Crosley Brands continues to post decent finishes in the truck series this season. While having finishes of 30th at Daytona and 17th at Atlanta. The No. 54 team posted an 11th place at Vegas, and a close win at Martinsville. Gilliland posted a top five finish of fourth after finishing eighth and ninth in both stages.

Honorable Mentions

1. Joe Nemechek- While splitting the ride with his son John Hunter this season, Joe was able to bring home the No. 8 Chevy for an eighth place finish.

2. Jesse Little- Little was back for his second ever start in the 2018 season. After finishing eighth in Atlanta in his first start of the season, he was able to back it up with another top ten finish.

3. Myatt Snider- Snider finished eleventh in Friday’s race at Dover. It was third finish outside the top ten and Snider’s first since Las Vegas, where he finished 15th.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **