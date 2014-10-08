JTG Daugherty Racing Kansas Speedway Preview
by Official Release On Tue, May. 08, 2018
JTG DAUGHERTY RACING
KANSAS SPEEDWAY ADVANCE
Event: KC Masterpiece 400
Date/Time: Saturday, May 12 at 8:00pmET
TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1
KANSAS SPEEDWAY RACING SURFACE: “Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile racetrack, a couple of years ago got repaved,” Allmendinger said. “The last two years it feels like the track has gone back to it’s old ways, gotten really bumpy and really slick, especially the night race. The groove really widens out with the cars running from the middle to the bottom to the top.”
WEATHER CONDITIONS: “I think the weather is going to be hot so it’s going to be even slicker in Kansas this weekend,” Allmendinger said. “For us, our 1.5-mile track program is getting better at JTG Daugherty Racing, and I feel like at Texas (Motor Speedway) we had good speed in both cars. Hopefully we can go to Kansas with this enhanced race weekend with a Saturday night race, and have a strategy of unloading quick, but we have got to hit the setup really quick. We really have to focus on race trim and qualifying trim in a short amount of time since both practices are close together. It’s a tough weekend, but I think it’s a weekend we can go and keep improving from Texas and keep our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 up front.”
CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 BREYERS 2in1 CAMARO ZL1
KANSAS SPEEDWAY SINCE THE REPAVE: “Any of these repaves are a work in progress, but it’s definitely coming around,” Buescher said. “I like Kansas Speedway. Within a year or two of the repave, I’ve really enjoyed that track. We seem to have decent speed when we go there. It’s starting to get a little bit of character to it. It’s starting to wear out and create a little wider lanes around there. Its just a fun racetrack and a really cool area out there. It’s always nice to go out there and see everything they’ve got going on. It’s constantly getting built up. It gives us and fans plenty to do while there’s no on-track activity. We’ll have Breyers on board our Camaro ZL1 highlighting their new 2in1 flavors, and have free ice cream samples for everyone we can find!”
KANSAS UNIQUE TO OTHER 1.5-MILE TRACKS: “The 1.5-mile tracks are all different in their own ways,” Buescher said. “There’s no two that are the same. At the end of the day, there are definitely some that have their similarities and Kansas, I don’t know what it is about that place that’s different to me, but it just seems like it’s a little bit smoother. The grip is still up right now from the repave, but it’s definitely going away. Our aero packages have changed the last few times I’ve been there, so I’m still trying to get a feel for it and see where we’re going to be this year. It’s just a place that has a good, smooth racing line around there without some of the real choppiness that you get at some of these other places that makes it hard to race or hard to get a handle on.”
KANSAS SPEEDWAY FAST FACTS
AJ ALLMENDINGER
Career Starts: 16
Career Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 0
Top-10 Finishes: 4
Pole Award: 1 – 4/22/2012
Laps Led: 44
Average Start: 21.2
Average Finish: 20.9
CHRIS BUESCHER
Career Starts: 4
Career Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 0
Top-10 Finishes: 1
Laps Led: 0
Average Start: 23.8
Average Finish: 17.2
FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER
Career Starts: 346
Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International
Top-fives: 10
Top-10s: 54
Pole Awards: 4
First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway
Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International
First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway
Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)
Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International
Driver DOB: 12/16/1981
Hometown: Los Gatos, CA
Crew Chief: Tristan Smith
FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER
Career Starts: 89
Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway
Top-fives: 3
Top-10s: 7
Pole Awards: 0
First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway
Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway
Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway
Driver DOB: 10/29/1992
Hometown: Prosper, TX
Crew Chief: Trent Owens
JTG DAUGHERTY RACING KANSAS APPEARANCES
AJ ALLMENDINGER
WHAT: Dillon’s Store Appearance
WHEN: Thursday, May 10 from 6:30 – 7:30pmCT
WHERE: Dillon’s, 720 Eisenhower Rd., Leavenworth, KS 66048
WHAT: KC Masterpiece Autograph Session
WHEN: Saturday, May 12 from 3:30 – 4:00pmCT
WHERE: Gatorade Victory Lane, Kansas Speedway
CHRIS BUESCHER
WHAT: KC Masterpiece Autograph Session
WHEN: Saturday, May 12 from 3:30 – 4:00pmCT
WHERE: Gatorade Victory Lane, Kansas Speedway