JTG Daugherty Racing Kansas Speedway Preview

JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

KANSAS SPEEDWAY ADVANCE

Event: KC Masterpiece 400

Date/Time: Saturday, May 12 at 8:00pmET

TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

KANSAS SPEEDWAY RACING SURFACE: “Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile racetrack, a couple of years ago got repaved,” Allmendinger said. “The last two years it feels like the track has gone back to it’s old ways, gotten really bumpy and really slick, especially the night race. The groove really widens out with the cars running from the middle to the bottom to the top.”

WEATHER CONDITIONS: “I think the weather is going to be hot so it’s going to be even slicker in Kansas this weekend,” Allmendinger said. “For us, our 1.5-mile track program is getting better at JTG Daugherty Racing, and I feel like at Texas (Motor Speedway) we had good speed in both cars. Hopefully we can go to Kansas with this enhanced race weekend with a Saturday night race, and have a strategy of unloading quick, but we have got to hit the setup really quick. We really have to focus on race trim and qualifying trim in a short amount of time since both practices are close together. It’s a tough weekend, but I think it’s a weekend we can go and keep improving from Texas and keep our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 up front.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 BREYERS 2in1 CAMARO ZL1

KANSAS SPEEDWAY SINCE THE REPAVE: “Any of these repaves are a work in progress, but it’s definitely coming around,” Buescher said. “I like Kansas Speedway. Within a year or two of the repave, I’ve really enjoyed that track. We seem to have decent speed when we go there. It’s starting to get a little bit of character to it. It’s starting to wear out and create a little wider lanes around there. Its just a fun racetrack and a really cool area out there. It’s always nice to go out there and see everything they’ve got going on. It’s constantly getting built up. It gives us and fans plenty to do while there’s no on-track activity. We’ll have Breyers on board our Camaro ZL1 highlighting their new 2in1 flavors, and have free ice cream samples for everyone we can find!”

KANSAS UNIQUE TO OTHER 1.5-MILE TRACKS: “The 1.5-mile tracks are all different in their own ways,” Buescher said. “There’s no two that are the same. At the end of the day, there are definitely some that have their similarities and Kansas, I don’t know what it is about that place that’s different to me, but it just seems like it’s a little bit smoother. The grip is still up right now from the repave, but it’s definitely going away. Our aero packages have changed the last few times I’ve been there, so I’m still trying to get a feel for it and see where we’re going to be this year. It’s just a place that has a good, smooth racing line around there without some of the real choppiness that you get at some of these other places that makes it hard to race or hard to get a handle on.”

KANSAS SPEEDWAY FAST FACTS

AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 16

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 4

Pole Award: 1 – 4/22/2012

Laps Led: 44

Average Start: 21.2

Average Finish: 20.9

CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 4

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 1

Laps Led: 0

Average Start: 23.8

Average Finish: 17.2

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 346

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 54

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 89

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 3

Top-10s: 7

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

JTG DAUGHERTY RACING KANSAS APPEARANCES

AJ ALLMENDINGER

WHAT: Dillon’s Store Appearance

WHEN: Thursday, May 10 from 6:30 – 7:30pmCT

WHERE: Dillon’s, 720 Eisenhower Rd., Leavenworth, KS 66048

WHAT: KC Masterpiece Autograph Session

WHEN: Saturday, May 12 from 3:30 – 4:00pmCT

WHERE: Gatorade Victory Lane, Kansas Speedway

CHRIS BUESCHER

WHAT: KC Masterpiece Autograph Session

WHEN: Saturday, May 12 from 3:30 – 4:00pmCT

WHERE: Gatorade Victory Lane, Kansas Speedway

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **