Matt Kenseth – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @MattKenseth, @Roush6Team and @RoushFenway

KC Masterpiece 400 – Saturday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Kenseth at Kansas Speedway

· Matt Kenseth will make his 25th start at Kansas this weekend. The 39-time winner in the Cup series has two victories at the 1.5-mile oval along with seven top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

· His two wins came in back-to-back events (2012 fall and 2013 spring), with the 2012 race being his last victory with Jack Roush.

· He’s also started from the pole three times (2005, 2013, 2016) including the 2013 spring race where he won from the pole in his first race at Kansas for Joe Gibbs Racing. Kenseth also has nine starts in the Xfinity series at Kansas with one win (2013), three poles, six top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

Matt Puccia at Kansas Speedway

· Puccia will be atop the box for his 14th MENCS event at Kansas. He has one top-five and three top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track, including two with former Roush Fenway driver Greg Biffle, and most recently a 10th-place result with Trevor Bayne in the 2017 spring race.

Kenseth and Roush Fenway

· Kenseth piloted Jack Roush’s No. 17 Ford for 13 seasons and brought home the team’s first Cup Championship in 2003 as well as its historic 300th victory with a 2012 Daytona 500 win.

· One of the most accomplished drivers of NASCAR’s modern era, Kenseth boasts 39 NASCAR Cup victories, and is one of only six drivers in the sport’s 75-year history to win a Cup Championship, the Cup Rookie of the Year Award and the Daytona 500.

· In addition, the Cambridge, Wisconsin native captured the 2004 International Race of Champions (IROC) title, and qualified for the NASCAR playoffs in 13 of its 14 seasons. During his celebrated career, Kenseth has 39 Cup Series victories, 181 top-five finishes, 327 top-10 finishes and 18 pole awards.

Recapping Dover

Trevor Bayne fought an ill-handling car for much of the day at Dover, but managed a 19th-place finish in his Ford Fusion.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kenseth on racing at Kanas:

“My goal is to help the team improve, so the first thing I need to do is understand where we’re at currently. I really won’t know that until we start turning some laps and working together, and for me, that starts Friday morning. Kansas has been a good track for me over the years. We’ve won there before with RFR. But, right now, I’m just looking forward to getting back to the track and getting to work.”

About Wyndham Rewards

Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the award-winning guest loyalty program of Wyndham Hotel Group, offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 25,000 hotels, condos or homes around the world for just 15,000 points per room per night. No tricks, just Wyndham Rewards magic. You’ve Earned This®. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

