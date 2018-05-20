RCR Event Preview – Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway … In 76 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win, visiting victory lane in 2013 with Kevin Harvick, among five top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,868 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,108 wins, 487 top-five finishes and 1,055 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

This Week’s Symbicort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Dillon has made nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016.

A New Look for the No. 3 with SYMBICORT … SYMBICORT is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of select races this season. You can learn more at MySymbicort.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A Session at the Team Chevy Stage in the Kansas Speedway midway area on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. Local Time.

Austin Dillon Quotes:

Does running double duty help on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series side at Kansas?

“Well, Kansas City is one of those places that I don’t know if you can really relate any of the series to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series because you are going so fast in the Cup Series there. The Cup Series seems to gain more rubber faster on the track, so you run up by the fence after a couple of laps. I love the race track. It’s probably one of my favorite 1.5-miles they have rebuilt because of the banking. It has that progressive banking and you can run from the top to the bottom and really move around and find speed. I really enjoy going to Kansas.”

It’s Mother’s Day weekend. You grew up in a racing family. In your experience, how is a racing mom different from how you would imagine another mom?

“I don’t know, actually. I think most moms are all very supportive of their children. It means a lot to me to have a mom that supports what I do. She is an amazing woman. She knows about the sport and cares about it and is constantly pushing for my brother and me. She always has our back and that is what moms do, they always have your back.”

Did your mom kind of run the show and keep the race days going when you guys were coming up at the short tracks?

“She definitely did. She got us to the race track, made sure we were fed and on time. She was a huge part of our success.”

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Ryan Newman will make his 596th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when he competes at Kansas Speedway. In 24 Cup Series events at Kansas, Newman visited victory lane in the fall of 2003. In total, he owns three top-five and seven top-10 finishes. The South Bend, Ind., native holds an average starting position of 13.7 and average finish of 18.2. He has led 128 laps in competition. In the last 10 events at the 1.5-mile speedway, Newman ranks 9th in most points earned.

Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day … Newman, an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman and conservationist will have Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s on board the No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for select races in 2018 including this weekend at Kanas Speedway. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”

Meet Newman … On Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. local time, Newman is scheduled to sign autographs for fans at Cabela’s located across from the track at 10300 Cabela Drive, Kansas City, Kansas.

Rescue Ranch Founder’s Dinner … Tickets are available now for the Rescue Ranch Founder’s Dinner. Join Krissie and Ryan Newman on June 7th for a fun evening highlighting the importance of agriculture in Iredell County and featuring fresh local food. To purchase tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/2KKbjc7.

RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

What is the key to being successful at Kansas Speedway?

“The key to being successful at Kansas is all about carrying good corner speed because it seems like even with the front straightaway being so round and the transition getting into Turn 1, you need to be able to keep the car in that arc. You also need good horsepower and the ability to move around when you can. The track has continually gotten better each time we’ve gone back there since it was repaved a few years ago.”

With it being a Saturday night race, what will it mean to be able to spend Mother’s Day at home?

“I think everyone in the garage knows how important it is to celebrate Mother’s Day at home and not at the track. There are a few mothers out there that don’t mind, but a lot of them that do. From my mom’s standpoint as well as my wife’s, it so nice to be home and spend the day together as a family.”

