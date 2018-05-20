Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine to Honor Their Mothers at Kansas Speedway

Niece Motorsports Social Channels to Honor Moms #RacingForMom

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 9, 2018) – The Nos. 22 and 45 Chevrolet Silverados driven by Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine, respectively, will carry the names of two extremely important women in Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Kansas Speedway.

In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13, Self’s No. 22 Don’t mess with Texas Chevrolet will carry the name of his mother JoAnn Self above the passenger-side window.

Fontaine’s No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Chevrolet will carry his mother’s name, Debra Fontaine, in the same location.

“Obviously I wouldn’t be where I am today without the love and support of my mom,” said Fontaine. “It’s really special to me to be able to honor her. I hope that she is excited to be riding along with me this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Moms are always proud of their children, but I’m hoping we can have a strong run on Friday and make her even more proud.”

In addition to honoring Self and Fontaine’s mothers, Niece Motorsports’ Facebook and Twitter channels will look to honor moms too. Fans are encouraged to share their favorite racing-related images with their mom using the hashtag #RacingForMom. The team will pick four participating fans to win hero cards signed by Self or Fontaine.

“My mom has always been a huge supporter of mine, and pushed me to reach my goals,” said Self. “She’s always been by my side and encouraged me. I’m proud to carry her name on our truck this week.”

The NCWTS will take the green flag for the 37 Kind Days 250 from Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET, live on Fox Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **