Statement from JR Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 9, 2018) – Statement from Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports, regarding the penalties incurred by the No. 7 team from the race at Dover International Speedway. The team will not appeal the penalties.

“As a highly-competitive race team that challenges for wins each and every weekend, we’re deeply disappointed and frustrated in today’s ruling. We strive to produce race victories for JR Motorsports’ partners, fans and employees while adhering to the rulebook,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “To that end, the No. 7 team put on a winning performance in Saturday’s race and received damage on the last lap that we believe contributed to this infraction. We will never fault ourselves for that.”

-JRM-

