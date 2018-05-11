DGR-Crosley Looks to Carry Momentum into Kansas with LeMastus Behind the Wheel

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 9, 2018) – Bo LeMastus will be back behind the wheel of the No. 54 Crosley Brands Toyota Tundra this weekend at Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.). This will mark LeMastus’ third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start this season. While the Louisville, Ken., native will take to the one-and-a-half-mile track for the first time in the NCWTS, the veteran racer has two previous starts in the ARCA Racing Series, where he has an average finish of 15th.

Track: Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Event Details: 37 Kind Days 250 (250 miles, 167 laps)

Date: May 11, 2018

Schedule: 9:35 a.m……..First Practice

11:35 a.m……..Final Practice

5:05 p.m……..Qualifying

8:30 p.m……..Race

LeMastus on Kansas Speedway: “I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the Crosley Toyota Tundra this weekend,” said LeMastus. “My last race in the Truck series was in February, so I’ve been looking forward to this weekend for quite some time. I’ve been traveling with the team and learning every weekend. We have such a strong team assembled at DGR-Crosley and everyone is working hard to improve every day – I think you can see that in our results from the last few races. I know the guys will unload a fast truck for me from the get-go and we’ll have time to work on the balance in practice. I’ve been to Kansas a few times with ARCA and it can be a tricky track learning the different lanes, but I’m looking forward to getting out there on Friday night to see if we can get another top-five finish under our belts.”

