Spencer Boyd Sports Special Colors to Honor Military at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte, NC (May 9, 2018) – Spencer Boyd and Grunt Style are proud to announce they will be running a special paint scheme Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor our great nation’s military.

“The Memorial Day Weekend races at Charlotte are special for so many reasons,” says Boyd. “NASCAR always does such a great job every week honoring our veterans and military members, but it goes to a whole other level when it comes to Memorial Day Weekend and the kick off to the NASCAR Salutes program. When the idea was brought up to run a special scheme at Charlotte, Grunt Style was all for it. I’m very fortunate to have a sponsor like Grunt Style who does so much for our Veterans, so this is definitely a special weekend for them as well.”

Joining the scarlet and gold Camaro will be Calcutta Outdoors as a new sponsor to the No. 76 team. Calcutta is an outdoor coastal trading company that builds gear and apparel for those with a passion for the outdoors. Born in the back of a Florida bait and tackle shop over a quarter century ago, Calcutta was created with a rebellious spirit and an ambitious goal to offer hardworking outdoor products at a reasonable price. To this day, Calcutta products stand out in design, functionality and value. From nearly indestructible coolers and travel cups to rugged backpacks and utility bags to authentic apparel designed for the outdoors, Calcutta builds the products that fit your lifestyle. They’re on a mission to help you reclaim your free time and to declare mutiny on the mundane. If you’re looking to escape from everyday routine, you can depend on Calcutta gear and apparel.

“Calcutta is excited about this new partnership with Spencer and the No. 76 Chevy Camaro team. We’re looking forward to seeing him race in Charlotte and represent our brand.”- Mitch Mitchell, VP of Marketing Calcutta Outdoors

Boyd will also team up with TAPS (Tragegy Assistance Program for Survivors) to honor USMC Cpl Edward N Beattie. Ed was killed in October of 2015 after injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident while serving at USMC Recruitment Depot Parris Island, SC. He was 26. Boyd will honor him by running his name on the car, as well as hosting his family at the track for the weekend. “I’m looking forward to meeting Cpl. Beattie’s family at Charlotte,” says Boyd. “With the work that TAPS does in caring the families of America’s fallen heroes, I’m proud to raise awareness for what they do and be able to honor Ed at the same time.”

Memorial Day Weekend is sure to be full of emotion for Boyd and the No. 76 Grunt Style team as they honor Ed and so many deserving heroes.

