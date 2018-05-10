Star-Studded Musical Lineup to Perform at Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Gala – Catwalk for a Cause

Annual Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Set for Wednesday May 16 at Statesville (N.C.) Regional Airport

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 10, 2018) – Award-winning artists Cassadee Pope, Cole Swindell and Cold Creek County will perform during the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation’s 9th annual Catwalk for a Cause presented by Furniture Row, a fundraiser for childhood cancer awareness and initiatives.

The gala, which will carry the theme of Mid Summer Night’s Dream, will take place Wednesday evening May 16 at the Statesville Regional Airport, and will again feature Catwalk Heroes – children in treatment or remission from cancer walking the runway with NASCAR drivers and their spouses.

The program will include musical entertainment during the reception, silent auction, fashion show and after-party.

Cold Creek County, an Ontario, Canada country rock group signed by Sony Music Canada, will perform during the cocktail reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Cold Creek County was named Country Music Ontario Group of the Year in 2016 and 2017. (https://www.coldcreekcounty. com)

Cassadee Pope, the first female winner of NBC’s The Voice (Season 3, 2012), will perform during the fashion show, which starts at 7:30. The country pop vocalist, songwriter and musician released her debut solo country album, Frame by Frame, October 2013 to a top-10 Billboard 200 charting. The album debuted at No. 1 on Top Country Albums, with 43,000 copies sold in its first week. (https://www.cassadeepope.com/ )

Cole Swindell, a platinum-selling recording artist and record-breaking 10-time No. 1 singer/songwriter, will perform at the after-party. Swindell has racked up an impressive seven No. 1 singles along with recording two albums for Warner Bros. Records Nashville with a third soon to be released. He was awarded the 2015 Academy of Country Music New Artist of the Year. He is the only solo artist in the history of Country Aircheck/Mediabase to top the chart with his first SEVEN singles. Swindell will also perform at the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race Concert presented by Spectrum Brands Saturday May 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (http://www.coleswindell.com/) (http://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets/monster-energy-all- star-race/)

In a joint statement Truex, the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion driver, and his partner Sherry Pollex said, “Having the three celebrity artists – Cold County Creek, Cassadee Pope and Cole Swindell — perform at Catwalk for a Cause will enrich the program with different blends of music that will make for another powerful, emotional and amazing evening in our continued fundraising efforts for childhood cancer. Last year’s Catwalk for a Cause raised more than $650,000 and we’re aiming to break that mark at this year’s event.”

“Furniture Row is proud to continue our affiliation with Catwalk for a Cause,” said Barney Visser, owner of Furniture Row and Furniture Row Racing. “The event is filled with a range of emotions, and has become one of the leading charities in the NASCAR industry, thanks to the passionate, selfless and philanthropic work of Martin and Sherry.”

Fox Sports personalities Shannon Spake and Larry McReynolds will emcee the event.

Ticket prices and packages – go to: www.catwalk4acause.org

The May 16th Catwalk for a Cause schedule includes the following:

6-7:30 p.m.

Food, cocktails, silent auction raffle, music by Cold County Creek

Hangar 1 Statesville Airport

7:30 p.m.

Fashion Show, musical entertainment by Cassadee Pope

Hangar 2

After-Party, musical entertainment by Cole Swindell

Hangar 1

Attire:

Dress Chic – Charleston Wedding – no denim

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **