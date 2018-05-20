Crossbar E-Cigarettes Joins Beaver Motorsports at Kansas Speedway

“Jamie Mosley Returns To The NASCAR Circut”

SHELBY, N.C. (May 10th, 2018) – Beaver Motorsports today announced Crossbar Electronic Cigarettes as the primary sponsor for the No. 50 Chevrolet Silverado of Jamie Mosley at Kansas Speedway for the 37 Kind Days 250. Mosley will make his return to the NASCAR Circut after a five-year hiatus.

Jamie Mosley currently holds the position of an elected Jailer in Laurel County, KY and is set to begin his 3rd four-year term as the head of the 1000 bed Laurel County Correctional Center. His racing experience spans over 40 years from childhood kart races to the ARCA, NASCAR Camping World Truck, and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“We are looking forward to debuting Crossbar Electronic Cigarettes to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” explained Jamie Mosley. “It’s pretty amazing how the company has gone from a concept to the industry leader by providing correctional facilities the opportunity to reduce contraband problems, improve the morale of the inmate population, and generate revenue for the facility. From a driving standpoint, it will be hard to outperform Crossbars success.”

Crossbar was formed in December 2012 to provide the correctional facilities a safe alternative to allow inmates access to an Electronic Cigarettes specifically designed for use in correctional facilities. The product is now utilized in correctional facilities in over 33 states in the US. Crossbar was named the 1292nd fastest growing company in America in 2017 by INC. MAGAZINE ON ITS TOP 5000 list for 2017.

Associate partners joining Crossbar Electronic Cigarettes: LondonAutoSales.net, ImageTech Graphics, Suntrust, BIZ TV, So Good! Entertainment, Markanda Social Strategies, Wix Filters, Mechanix Wear, Laird Plastics, Beaver Bail Bonds, and WIX Filters.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 37 Kind Days 250 at Kansas Speedway will take place Friday, May 11th at 8:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to catch the action on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 and MRN.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **