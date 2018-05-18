ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards at MIS named ZOMONGO 200

All five MIS entitlements signed for multiple years

BROOKLYN, Mich. (May 10, 2018) — The Big Life is coming to Michigan International Speedway in June. The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards race on June 8 will be called the ZOMONGO 200.

The multi-year deal will allow the Canadian and United States corporation to help everyone live bigger and better. In fact, that’s what ZOMONGO means; “Big Life”. In other words, the company doesn’t like doing things small.

“This announcement is something that we’re really excited about,” said ZOMONGO President/CEO Jeremy Ostrowski. “Not only is the Michigan track historic, but the group that oversees and runs the track is a fantastic group of people to work with.”

The ZOMONGO entitlement sponsorship caps a successful offseason for Michigan International Speedway. The track has agreed to multi-year deals with all five of its entitlement sponsors that will keep them as partners for many years to come.

“We are excited to welcome ZOMONGO as the entitlement partner for our June ARCA Racing Series race,” track President Rick Brenner said. “This partnership caps a successful period for us and we are happy to secure all of our entitlement partners for many years to come. ZOMONGO is bringing its “Big Life” philosophy to the fan plaza and Turn 3 Deck and our fans are in for something special.”

ZOMONGO will bring more entertainment to the race weekend at Michigan International Speedway. Fans will want to check out the ZOMONGO Adrenaline Zone in the fan plaza. The area will feature food trucks and vendors, X-Gamer practice times and celebrity autograph signings. The ZOMONGO Adrenaline Zone will showcase special jump shows for fans to see the “Big Life” experience up close.

As part of the agreement, the party deck in turn three will be called The Club Z “ed” Party Deck. And it is being taken to whole new level. The Club Z “ed” Party Deck outfitted with a 60,000+ Watt PK Sound system, for race fans who want to live even bigger! A DJ will entertain the fans with music all day on The Club Z “ed” Party Deck.

Whether it’s using ZOMONGO’s app to find exclusive deals, offers and coupons, or entering one of its many giveaways and contests – the company wants to help everyone live bigger and better wherever they go. Using its app technology, racetrack attendees will have a whole new experience with special contests and prizes.

ZOMONGO also loves creating experiences for the public, from putting on motorcycle stunt shows, to crazy burn outs in its company’s 750hp supercharged Krypton Green Camaro, also known as “The Boss’ Car”. Check out the ZOMONGO YouTube channel to see this and more! ZOMONGO will also be filming its next ZOMONGO.TV episode at the track, giving fans the opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes.

Tickets to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 10 and the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 12 start at $35. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 for a free post-race concert featuring the bands FireHouse and 38 Special located behind Turn 3.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for nearly 50 years.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **