Roush Fenway Racing Announces 2018 Wyndham Rewards Race Schedule

No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion to debut in Kansas with NASCAR Champion Matt Kenseth’s return ‘home’ to Roush Fenway

CONCORD, N.C. (May 10, 2018) – NASCAR Champion Matt Kenseth will make his return to Roush Fenway Racing this weekend at Kansas Speedway in an event that also marks the debut of Roush Fenway’s new partnership with Wyndham Rewards.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to the track this weekend,” Kenseth said. “Kansas is one of my favorite race tracks, and I’m really excited to get in the No. 6 car for Jack. It’s great to have Wyndham Rewards on the car, an incredible brand with hotels that serve NASCAR fans across the country.”

Kenseth will also be back behind the wheel of the Wyndham Rewards Ford for the famed Coca-Cola 600 on May 27th and at Jack Roush’s ‘home track’ of Michigan International Speedway on June 10. Wyndham Rewards will again serve as the primary on Kenseth’s Ford at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sept. 9) and the Monster Mile of Dover International Speedway (Oct. 7), before rounding out the 2018 schedule at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 11) and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 18).

Kenseth has a combined 13 wins at the seven tracks, having led 3,663 laps and earning nine poles. Kenseth’s first career Cup win came at the 600 at Charlotte in 2001. His last win with Roush Fenway came at Kansas in 2012 and his last Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win came just last season in Nov. at Phoenix. He has three wins at both Michigan and Dover, and boasts multiple wins at Kansas, Charlotte, Dover and Phoenix.

2018 Wyndham Rewards Schedule

Kansas Speedway May 12

Charlotte Motor Speedway May 27

Michigan International Speedway June 10

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sept. 9

Dover International Speedway Oct. 7

Phoenix Raceway Nov. 11

Homestead-Miami Speedway Nov. 18

About Wyndham Rewards

Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the award-winning guest loyalty program of Wyndham Hotel Group, offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 25,000 hotels, condos or homes around the world for just 15,000 points per room per night. No tricks, just Wyndham Rewards magic. You’ve Earned This®. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 31st season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **