Full Weekend Schedule for Kansas

Tweet Ryan Blaney, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 AAA Insurance Ford, lead the field to green during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 13, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series head to Kansas Speedway this weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Friday, May 11

9:35 -10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

2:05-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

5:05 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

6:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 37 Kind Days 250 (167 laps, 250.5 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11:15 a.m.: Kevin Harvick

11:30 a.m.: Matt Kenseth

11:45 a.m.: Aric Almirola

3:30 p.m.: William Byron

3:45 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

4:15 p.m.: Clint Bowyer

7:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

10:45 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series race

Saturday, May 12

8 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

