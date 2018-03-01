NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview-Kansas

Tweet Christopher Bell, driver of the #4 SiriusXM Toyota, and Matt Crafton, driver of the #88 Matador Jack Links/Menards Toyota, lead the field to green during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway on May 12, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to the mid-west tomorrow night for the annual 37 Kind Days 250 at the Kansas Speedway. Currently, there are 30 trucks on the preliminary entry list.

Here’s a look at who will have a shot at the win tomorrow night.

Kyle Busch – Busch will be back in the field competing in the No. 4 Cessna Toyota Tundra. Kansas has been a great track to him recently. In the last four races, Busch has averaged two wins, two top five’s and three top 10 finishes, along with 206 laps led. Not only will he look to go to victory lane tomorrow night, but Busch will look to secure win No. 51 and tie Ron Hornaday on the all-time wins list. Matt Crafton – After finishing second last week at Dover, Crafton looks to break through and earn his first win of the season. He has competed in 17 races, earned two wins, five top five’s and eight top 10 finishes. During those starts, he has averaged a 12.6 starting spot and an average finish of 12.8. The last time the No. 88 driver has scored a win at Kansas was three years ago in 2015. He’ll look to carry the momentum from the Dover finish. Johnny Sauter – Sauter has been on a tear recently in the Truck Series. After scoring back to back wins at Dover this year, he’ll look to add on to his winning success. Sauter has competed in nine races and only earned one win, which came several years ago with an epic battle and finish with Ron Hornaday. In his time at Kansas, he has five top fives and six top 10 finishes. It shouldn’t be surprising if he takes the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevy back to victory lane for his second consecutive victory in 2018. John Hunter Nemechek – Nemechek returns this week to drive the No. 8 Chevy for Nemco Motorsports. The last time Nemechek competed in a truck, he won at the “Half-Mile Paperclip” in Martinsville. In last week’s race at Dover, his father, Joe, brought the truck home to a seventh-place finish. However, John only has two starts at Kansas which came in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, he finished 28th while in last year’s race, Nemechek finished third. Ben Rhodes – Rhodes will try to reclaim redemption from last year’s misfortune in the remaining laps. While it looked like he would score the first victory of his career, Rhodes’s engine went sour with just eight laps to go. Even though he only has two starts with finishes of 18th and 23rd, he’ll be hungry to earn his first ever-elusive victory.

Live coverage starts early on Fox Sports 1 with first practice beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET followed by final practice at 11:30 a.m. ET, both on FS1.Qualifying is slated for later in the day on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, with race coverage scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The approximate green flag is 8:49 p.m. ET live on FS1 and the Motor Racing Network.

