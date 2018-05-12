AUCTION OF PROPERTY FROM THE COLLECTION OF RICHARD PETTY SET TO GO LIVE ON SATURDAY

WELCOME, N.C. – (May 11, 2018) – The PROPERTY From the Collection of Richard Petty, the highly anticipated motorsports auction event of the season, is now set to go live, Saturday, May 12 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and online.

Many personal items of Petty will be auctioned, including one-of-kind items. Also, the race car driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in the 2018 Daytona 500 will be included in the auction. Wallace finished second in the race.

This historic car is signed by Wallace himself and estimated to sell between $70,000 – $90,000.

Information about the auction and how to bid is below:

Live and online Auction

Saturday, May 12, 2018

Property from the Collection of Richard Petty

Session I: 1:00 p.m. PST

Registering to Bid

Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the

JuliensAuctions.com Registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person, or online at JuliensLive.com to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818.

Placing Bids

There are four ways to bid in this sale:

Bid through Julien’s Auctions Online Live in Real Time at JuliensLive.com. Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative. Submit a bid in person at the Hard Rock Café. Enter Absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are included in the back of each catalogue, and are also available by calling Julien’s Auctions or online at www.juliensauctions.com.

For inquiries, please email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

ABOUT JULIEN'S AUCTIONS

Julien's Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien's Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets.

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites.

