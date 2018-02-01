Matt Crafton Paces The Only Truck Series Practice At Kansas

Tweet Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Friday’s activities were off to a slow start, as there were early morning rain and thundershowers that impacted the area. With that being the case, the first truck series practice was cancelled and was left with only one practice for the day.

Two-time Kansas winner Matt Crafton paced the way by being the fastest in practice. Myatt Snider, Brett Moffitt, last year’s winner Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen rounded out the top five.

Grant Enfinger, Cody Coughlin, Noah Gragson, John Hunter Nemechek and Brandon Jones rounded out the top ten.

Next up will be NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying taking place at the new scheduled time of 4:10 p.m./CT.

