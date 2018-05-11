Noah Gragson Claims Second Win Of His Career At Kansas Speedway
by Briar Starr On Fri, May. 11, 2018
Las Vegas native Noah Gragson started from the pole position and won both stages to capture the win in Friday nights NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) 37 Kind Day 250 at Kansas Speedway.
“This is such a relief for a driver that had a hard week last week battling for the win between myself and Johnny Sauter. We came back stronger this weekend with two consecutive poles in a row. Led the most laps today. Man, this is a pretty damn cool moment. I’m so thankful for everyone at Safelite, Switch, Toyota, TRD – everyone at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports), Samantha and Kyle Busch – my parents, my mom definitely. Happy Mother’s Day, mom.” Gragson said.
Gragson led 128 of 167 laps to claim his first victory of the season, second in his career and he also secured his place in the playoffs.
Kyle Busch finished second, Stewart Friesen third, John Hunter Nemechek fourth and Johnny Sauter finished fifth.
“The 18 (Noah Gragson) was coming, but if I could have got by the 52 (Stewart Friesen), when I got ran through the grass, I could have gotten enough of a gap to hold the 18 off. They were faster than us and deserved to win the race. They were better than us all weekend. We just didn’t have it in this Cessna No. 4 Tundra today.” Busch said. “They’re going to race for a championship, so hopefully this will help them get going.”
Johnny Sauter retains the series lead by 35 points over Gragson. Grant Enfinger (-61), Brett Moffitt (-62), Ben Rhodes (-62), and Matt Crafton (-70) round out the top five in the points standings.
The Camping World Truck Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night for the NC Education Lottery 200.
Unofficial Race Results
37 Kind Day 250 at Kansas Speedway
May 11, 2018
|Pos.
|Driver
|Make
|Points
|Bonus
|Laps
|Lap Led
|1
|Noah Gragson
|Toyota
|60
|20
|167
|128
|2
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|52
|17
|167
|1
|3
|Stewart Friesen
|Chevrolet
|41
|7
|167
|6
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Chevrolet
|43
|10
|167
|0
|5
|Johnny Sauter
|Chevrolet
|37
|5
|167
|14
|6
|Matt Crafton
|Ford
|36
|5
|167
|4
|7
|Cody Coughlin
|Chevrolet
|31
|1
|167
|0
|8
|Grant Enfinger
|Ford
|39
|10
|167
|0
|9
|Brandon Jones
|Toyota
|39
|11
|167
|0
|10
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|27
|0
|167
|4
|11
|Dalton Sargeant
|Chevrolet
|26
|0
|167
|0
|12
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|25
|0
|167
|0
|13
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|24
|0
|167
|0
|14
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|23
|0
|167
|0
|15
|Myatt Snider
|Ford
|22
|0
|167
|9
|16
|Brett Moffitt
|Toyota
|38
|17
|167
|0
|17
|Justin Fontaine
|Chevrolet
|20
|0
|167
|0
|18
|Ben Rhodes
|Ford
|26
|7
|167
|1
|19
|Bo LeMastus
|Toyota
|18
|0
|167
|0
|20
|Kyle Donahue
|Chevrolet
|17
|0
|167
|0
|21
|Josh Reaume
|Toyota
|16
|0
|167
|0
|22
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Chevrolet
|15
|0
|167
|0
|23
|Norm Benning
|Chevrolet
|14
|0
|167
|0
|24
|Mike Harmon
|Chevrolet
|13
|0
|167
|0
|25
|Jordan Anderson
|Chevrolet
|12
|0
|167
|0
|26
|Robby Lyons
|Chevrolet
|11
|0
|167
|0
|27
|Wendell Chavous
|Chevrolet
|10
|0
|167
|0
|28
|Jamie Mosley
|Chevrolet
|9
|0
|167
|0
|29
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|8
|0
|167
|0
|30
|Joe Nemechek
|Chevrolet
|7
|0
|167
|0
|31
|Joey Gase
|Chevrolet
|6
|0
|167
|0
|32
|Kevin Donahue
|Chevrolet
|5
|0
|167
|0