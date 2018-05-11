Noah Gragson Claims Second Win Of His Career At Kansas Speedway

Tweet KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 11: Noah Gragson, driver of the #18 Safelite Toyota, poses with the winner's decal in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 37 Kind Days 250 at Kansas Speedway on May 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Las Vegas native Noah Gragson started from the pole position and won both stages to capture the win in Friday nights NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) 37 Kind Day 250 at Kansas Speedway.

“This is such a relief for a driver that had a hard week last week battling for the win between myself and Johnny Sauter. We came back stronger this weekend with two consecutive poles in a row. Led the most laps today. Man, this is a pretty damn cool moment. I’m so thankful for everyone at Safelite, Switch, Toyota, TRD – everyone at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports), Samantha and Kyle Busch – my parents, my mom definitely. Happy Mother’s Day, mom.” Gragson said.

Gragson led 128 of 167 laps to claim his first victory of the season, second in his career and he also secured his place in the playoffs.

Kyle Busch finished second, Stewart Friesen third, John Hunter Nemechek fourth and Johnny Sauter finished fifth.

“The 18 (Noah Gragson) was coming, but if I could have got by the 52 (Stewart Friesen), when I got ran through the grass, I could have gotten enough of a gap to hold the 18 off. They were faster than us and deserved to win the race. They were better than us all weekend. We just didn’t have it in this Cessna No. 4 Tundra today.” Busch said. “They’re going to race for a championship, so hopefully this will help them get going.”

Johnny Sauter retains the series lead by 35 points over Gragson. Grant Enfinger (-61), Brett Moffitt (-62), Ben Rhodes (-62), and Matt Crafton (-70) round out the top five in the points standings.

The Camping World Truck Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night for the NC Education Lottery 200.

Unofficial Race Results

37 Kind Day 250 at Kansas Speedway

May 11, 2018

Pos. Driver Make Points Bonus Laps Lap Led 1 Noah Gragson Toyota 60 20 167 128 2 Kyle Busch Toyota 52 17 167 1 3 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 41 7 167 6 4 John Hunter Nemechek Chevrolet 43 10 167 0 5 Johnny Sauter Chevrolet 37 5 167 14 6 Matt Crafton Ford 36 5 167 4 7 Cody Coughlin Chevrolet 31 1 167 0 8 Grant Enfinger Ford 39 10 167 0 9 Brandon Jones Toyota 39 11 167 0 10 Justin Haley Chevrolet 27 0 167 4 11 Dalton Sargeant Chevrolet 26 0 167 0 12 Austin Hill Chevrolet 25 0 167 0 13 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 24 0 167 0 14 Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 23 0 167 0 15 Myatt Snider Ford 22 0 167 9 16 Brett Moffitt Toyota 38 17 167 0 17 Justin Fontaine Chevrolet 20 0 167 0 18 Ben Rhodes Ford 26 7 167 1 19 Bo LeMastus Toyota 18 0 167 0 20 Kyle Donahue Chevrolet 17 0 167 0 21 Josh Reaume Toyota 16 0 167 0 22 Jennifer Jo Cobb Chevrolet 15 0 167 0 23 Norm Benning Chevrolet 14 0 167 0 24 Mike Harmon Chevrolet 13 0 167 0 25 Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 12 0 167 0 26 Robby Lyons Chevrolet 11 0 167 0 27 Wendell Chavous Chevrolet 10 0 167 0 28 Jamie Mosley Chevrolet 9 0 167 0 29 Bayley Currey Chevrolet 8 0 167 0 30 Joe Nemechek Chevrolet 7 0 167 0 31 Joey Gase Chevrolet 6 0 167 0 32 Kevin Donahue Chevrolet 5 0 167 0

