Ford Performance NASCAR-All-Ford Front Row as Harvick and Blaney Qualify 1-2 in Kansas

Ford Notes and Quotes – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

KC Masterpiece 400 Qualifying (Kansas Speedway; Kansas City, KS)

Ford Qualifying Results

1st – Kevin Harvick

2nd – Ryan Blaney

4th – Aric Almirola

5th – Brad Keselowski

8th – Kurt Busch

9th – Joey Logano

11th – Paul Menard

16th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20th – David Ragan

33rd – Clint Bowyer

35th – Matt Kenseth

36th – Michael McDowell

37th – Matt DiBenedetto

KEVIN HARVICK POLE-WINNING PRESS CONFERENCE

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light Beer Ford Fusion – “This has been a really good race track for us through the years and I think obviously when you look at qualifying day it’s also been just one of those places that kind of fits what we do. So it’s been an entertaining day. We’ve had a lot of things of things to work through today, but I think today is one of those days when you look at the team and you’re like, ‘Man, those guys are really good at what they do.’ Nobody panics and really shows the experience and just patience that all those guys have that they’ve gained and learned and I think you look at the experience of the team and it seems to keep getting better, so that’s fun to be a part of.”

ARE YOU GOING TO GIVE ANYBODY ELSE A CHANCE THIS WEEKEND? “I hope not. I have no plans to.”

CAN YOU EXPAND ON WHY THIS TRACK JIVES WITH WHAT YOU DO? “I have no idea, but it just seems to work. When you come here as a group we look at this race track and just say, hey, we expect to qualify well. We expect to race well just because of the past results and the way that it kind of fits everything that we do. I wish I could tell you more than that, but it’s just one of those places that just works for us.”

WHEN THE CAR IS IN INSPECTION DO YOU HAVE ANY NERVES? WHAT GOES THROUGH YOUR HEAD? “It’s kind of like the weather – I don’t have any control of it and I try to just think about what I’m doing. Those guys are doing everything they can do to get the most out of the race car and that’s what I want them to do. Sometimes it’s too much and sometimes you get through and sometimes you don’t, but they do a really good job of managing the system and when I speak of the experience of the team I think that’s another piece that they do – they do a lot of things really, really well, but managing things is something that I feel like they’re really good at, so, for me, I just sit back and let them do their jobs. If we miss qualifying and start from the back, that’s just one of those days that didn’t all work out and it’s really nothing that I can control.”

WHAT ARE SOME THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE AS THE RACE GOES ON TOMORROW? “There’s definitely going to be a swing in the race track and even if it didn’t go from day to night, I mean obviously that’s just a temperature change in the surface of the race track and the ambient temperature as well, but I think when you look at this race track in general it really widens out. I think as you saw in practice a lot of guys running fast at the end of practice were running up in the higher groove, where the rubber is not burned in yet, so it’ll depend on how much the trucks run up the race track tonight and how much they get cleaned off and how much they use that top lane as to what happens in the first half of the race because it’ll definitely go through a transition in the first half of the race as the lanes move up against the wall. It’s a racy race track and you have to keep track of the balance change throughout the night as it goes from day to night and also keep up with the ever-changing race track as the groove moves up to the wall.”

RYAN BLANEY PRESS CONFERENCE