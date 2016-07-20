OPINION: Why is NASCAR so boring on TV?

Tweet During the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 12, 2018 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images.

Earlier today I watched an Indy Lights race on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s that had only seven starters, and it was one of the most exciting races I’ve seen in some time.

While there were indeed some good on-track battles that made it exciting, something occurred to me. It was the announcers that made it exciting.

The announcers were the speedway’s RADIO announcers, and because they were, they are used to painting the picture for the audience. In other words, they CALLED THE RACE, unlike NASCAR’s TV announcers who rarely call the on-track action. These TV folks are too busy spouting stats and analyzing things to actually call the race. They show very little emotion or excitement about what’s actually happening on the track. If NASCAR wants to increase TV viewership they need to amp things up a few notches. Even if someone was holding a gun to my head I couldn’t tell you the names of the two guys who called today’s race at IMS, but who really cares about names? TV obviously does, and therein lies the rub. The TV networks are relying on star power instead of having people who can paint the picture of the race. Change THAT, and the excitement comes back to the sport. When you’re attending a race in person, all five senses are involved. NASCAR needs to come to the realization that when a fan is watching on TV, there is only sight and sound. Today I was glued to a SEVEN car race on a big road course, tonight I’m getting bored watching a FORTY car race on a mid-sized oval. Enough said. By guest contributor Michael King

