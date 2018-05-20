RCR Post Race Report – KC Masterpiece 400

Austin Dillon and SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate)Team Leave Kansas Speedway With Top-20 Finish

“We had a challenging night at Kansas Speedway as we battled a lack of grip and handling issues, but I am proud of this Richard Childress Racing team because they never give up. We hit a snag in the race during a green flag pit stop. Our car was gurgling in the middle of three and four and I panicked. I came down pit road too abruptly and earned us a commitment line violation. We could have made it another lap and we ended up multiple laps down. We kept digging and we were able to earn back one of our laps when the caution came out with 30 laps remaining but didn’t have enough laps left in the race to get back on the lead lap. It wasn’t the race we wanted but we’ll take this 17th-place finish. This team doesn’t give up. I want to thank AstraZeneca, and their SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) brand for sticking with us.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman Collected in Late-Race Accident Costing Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Team a Top-10 Finish at Kansas Speedway

“We definitely rebounded from last week and for that, I am proud of this Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s team. We were competitive and made it into the top five. Our strategy of not pitting was a good call. I think we could have come home with at least a top-10 finish. We were just an innocent bystander when they crashed underneath me, in front of me and just got all wadded up. I had no place to go. It’s just unfortunate. To get 14 laps from the end and tear up a bunch of cars like that just kind of stinks.”

-Ryan Newman

