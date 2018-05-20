GMS Racing NCWTS Charlotte Preview

CODY COUGHLIN

No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Stats

1 start, Best Finish: 16th

Season Stats

6 starts, 3 top-10 finishes

Additional Info

– Coughlin will pilot chassis no. 310 at Charlotte Motor Speedway; a brand-new chassis to the No. 2 fleet.

– After a seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway on May 11, Coughlin remains 11th in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote

“Charlotte (Motor Speedway) is a tricky track. While it looks like most of the mile-and-a-half tracks we go to, it has its own characteristics. We had a good test there at the beginning of the year that I think we can pull some good notes from and go back there strong. I’m looking forward to getting back there and I have high expectations for a good showing.”

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Stats

9 starts, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s

2018 Season Stats

6 starts, 2 wins, 5top-fives, 5 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 301. This chassis has been raced twice this year (Las Vegas and Kansas) earning two top-five finishes. In four starts in 2017, this chassis was raced en route to one win, three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

– Sauter remains the NCWTS driver championship points leader by 34 points over Noah Gragson.

Quote

“We’re riding a lot of momentum right now. Kansas wasn’t the best race we’ve had this year; we have some improvement to make, but to still finish in the top-five shows the progress we’ve made this year. I have a lot of confidence in this team, the 21 guys are always on it and know what we need to do to get wins, so maybe we can finally find some success at Charlotte.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Stats

1 start, Finish: 17th

Season Stats

6 starts, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10 finishes

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot chassis no. 305 this weekend at Charlotte. The No. 24 team has raced this chassis one previous time, earlier this season at Atlanta, where Haley qualified fifth but finished 22nd after a part failure.

– Collecting his third consecutive top-10 finish last weekend at Kansas Speedway, Haley now sits eighth in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote

“Charlotte (Motor Speedway) is one of my favorite races of the year, being close to home and having everyone be able to come out and enjoy the race makes it much more exciting. We had a successful test in the winter at the speedway, and improved a lot from last year’s spring race. Our mile-and-a-half program at GMS Racing is coming along strong with all the new trucks we are building, and I’m excited to see where we line-up on the speed charts this week.”

DALTON SARGEANT

No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Stats

This race will mark Sargeant’s first NCWTS start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

2018 Season Stats

6 starts, 2 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sargeant, in his first NCWTS start at Charlotte, will pilot GMS chassis no. 303. This will be the third outing for this chassis in 2018, with a best result of 11th at Kansas Speedway.

– Following an 11th-place showing in his first start at Kansas Speedway, Sargeant is ninth in the NCWTS standings, just five points behind GMS Racing teammate Justin Haley in eighth.

Quote

“I’ve never been to Charlotte, but we were able to have our opening NCWTS test there in January. I felt pretty confident. It was my first time working with the guys at GMS Racing so I have to make some improvements from the test, but I think we should be in good shape going back to race after the progress we’ve been making.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

