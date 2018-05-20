Stenhouse Jr – All-Star Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Becoming an All-Star Contender

The driver of the No.17 Fastenal Ford qualified for the All-Star race after being part of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Playoffs.

Last Year’s All-Star Race

After securing a spot in the Monster Energy All-Star race with his victory at Talladega, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. battled with an ill-handling machine ultimately forcing him to settle with a 14th-place finish in Saturday night’s feature.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Ford Hall of Fans

ARE YOU THE WORLD’S GREATEST NASCAR® FAN? Go to https://www.nascar.com/ford

Tell us why and you could be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans.

All season long, we’ll be searching for the most passionate NASCAR fans to become the first-ever Ford Hall of Fans inductees. Tell us, and send a photo or video letting us know just what makes you hall-worthy.

Six finalists, chosen by drivers and fans, will head to Miami during Ford Championship Weekend, where they will compete to be the first two inductees into the Ford Hall of Fans.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing in the All-Star Race:

“With the new All-Star package, we are all unsure of just how the cars will react. Monster Energy always does a great job promoting the event and puts on a great pre-race show for the fans. Qualifying is unique. Last year was my first time to experience it, so I’m more confident with that going into this weekend. There are no points online just the million dollars so we are going for it.”

