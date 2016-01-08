JTG Daugherty Racing Charlotte Motor Speedway Monster Energy Open Advance

JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MONSTER ENERGY OPEN RACE ADVANCE

Event: Monster Energy Open

Date/Time: Saturday, May 19 at 6:00pmET

TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

NEW AERO PACKAGE: “I think the new aerodynamic package is going to put on a good race for the Monster Energy Open and the All-Star Race this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” Allmendinger said. “The NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) used a similar package at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year and saw success and a good race for the drivers. I think if it puts on a good race for the fans and looks good on TV, then we’ve accomplished what we’ve set out to do. It’s something different and fun for everyone.”

USE ALL-STAR WEEK NOTES TO THE COCA-COLA 600: “We’ve been to some 1.5-mile racetracks so far this season to have a good idea of where we are,” Allmendinger said. “The good news for us is we definitely saw some speed out of our No. 47 Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 and our teammate Chris (Buescher) had a lot of speed last weekend at Kansas Speedway. We know we’ve got something good going into Charlotte Motor Speedway. With the new aero package only being used for the Monster Energy Open and the All-Star Race, we won’t be able to test some things this weekend ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 as we used to in the past. But, we know we have speed from some of the other 1.5-mile racetracks we’ve run this season and we’ll put it to the test at our home track this weekend.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 CLOROX CAMARO ZL1

NEW AERO PACKAGE: “I think we have to try this new aero package and see where it goes,” Buescher said. “I know the NXS were able to use it at Indy and I think as far as statistics go, there was a lot of movement in the field and green-flag passing, and I know that’s what NASCAR is after to try and create something different for the All-Star Race. It’s a good attempt to try something different and we’ll see how it works out.”

USE ALL-STAR WEEK NOTES TO THE COCA-COLA 600: “It’s going to be different not having notes from the All-Star weekend to take to the Coca-Cola 600,” Buescher said. “What we do have in our pocket is notes from similar 1.5-mile racetracks. We were the fastest qualifying Chevrolet team last weekend at Kansas Speedway and had some really good runs at Texas Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We know the speed is there. We have some good notes from those racetracks that we’ll be able to apply for the Coca-Cola 600. In terms of the Monster Energy Open, it’s new for everyone so it’ll be a level playing field.”

________________________________

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY FAST FACTS

AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 20

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 1

Top-10 Finishes: 2

Laps Led: 11

Average Start: 21.2

Average Finish: 22.2

CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 4

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Start: 24.5

Average Finish: 22.8

________________________________

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 346

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 54

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 89

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 3

Top-10s: 7

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **