Roush Fenway Announces ‘Homecoming’; Fan Day Schedule Set for May 24

CONCORD, N.C. (May 14, 2018) – Roush Fenway Racing has released the schedule for its special ‘Homecoming’ edition of Fan Appreciation Day on Thursday, May 24. Roush Fenway Legends Mark Martin, Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle will join Matt Kenseth and legendary team owner and 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Jack Roush and his current stable of NASCAR drivers including Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne for the annual event at Roush’s World Headquarters in Concord, N.C.

Legends Martin, Burton, and Biffle will all be on hand for autograph sessions and other special activities, including a ‘fireside’ fan chat and media interviews. Current Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Trevor Bayne, Ryan Reed, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Ty Majeski will also host autograph sessions at the event. Tickets for all autograph sessions will be distributed individually starting at 8:00 a.m. on the morning of the 24th.

Roush Fenway invites fans to take part in a special group ‘Homecoming’ photo at 12 noon around the iconic Roush Fenway Fountain with Jack Roush and all of the former and current drivers.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s mid-day Crew with Jim Noble and Chocolate Myers will broadcast live from the event, which will also feature a challenge of area Mascots, Roush Fenway partner displays, food and other events.

The event will also feature demonstrations by the Roush Fenway Racing paint and body team, with the actual decaling of a Roush Fenway racecar, as well as pit crew and research and development demonstrations. In addition, various members of the team will be on site to answer fan questions throughout the day and Roush Fenway’s display hauler and tire-changing units will be on hand for fans to enjoy.

The Jay Maybry Band featuring No. 16 NXS Hauler driver Jay “Jaybird” Maybry will be on hand churning out live music throughout the event, which is free to the public.

Roush Fenway’s Team Merchandise Store will open at 8:00 a.m. and will feature a retro die-cast sale featuring Martin, Kenseth, Burton, Biffle and other classic merchandise.

2018 Homecoming Roush Fenway Fan Day Schedule

8 a.m. – Ticket Distribution for all Autograph Sessions Begins (Fans will have to choose which autograph session line to enter, one ticket per person)

Legends Group – 200 Tickets distributed, first come first serve

*Due to Volume, Legends session will be limited to one autograph item per person

RFR Cup Drivers & Jack Roush – 150 Tickets, first come first serve

RFR Xfinity Drivers & Jack Roush – 100 Tickets, first come first serve

8 a.m. – Partner Booths & Merchandise Store Open

9 a.m. – Legends Group Autograph Signing (Mark Martin, Jeff Burton, Greg Biffle and Matt Kenseth)

9 a.m. – Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Live Broadcast Begins

9:30 a.m. – RFR Cup Driver Fan Q and A (Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)

10 a.m. – RFR Xfinity Series Driver Fan Q and A (Ryan Reed, Ty Majeski, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric)

10 a.m. – RFR Cup Drivers & Jack Roush Autograph Signing (Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne)

10:30 a.m. – Paint and Body Team Car Decal Demonstration (Breezeway)

11:15 a.m. – Legends Storytelling with Jeff Burton, Mark Martin, Jack Roush, Matt Kenseth and Greg Biffle

12 p.m. – RFR Fan Day Homecoming Photo with drivers past and present, Jack Roush and Fans

12:30 p.m. – RFR Xfinity Drivers & Jack Roush Autograph Signing (Ryan Reed, Ty Majeski, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric)

1 p.m. – RFR Pit Crew Demonstrations (Pit crew practice area)

1:30 p.m. – Area Mascot Challenge

2 p.m. – Raffle Drawings in the RFR Theater

For more information call Roush Fenway Racing, 704-720-4600 or follow on social @roushfenway.