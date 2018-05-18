Justin Fontaine – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Crew Chief: Darrell Morrow

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Charlotte: “I’m ready for Charlotte,” said Fontaine. “We had an okay finish at Kansas. Of course, we always want a little more, but we have some good notes from Kansas that we can apply to Charlotte and come off the truck strong.

“Charlotte is going to be a tough race though. It’s not a traditional mile-and-a-half track, but it has some great characteristics.

“We’ll have to do a lot of the same at Charlotte that we did at Kansas last weekend. We practiced in the day, qualified in the later afternoon and raced at night. The biggest obstacle we’ll face is just making sure our No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Chevrolet is just as strong at night – as we expect it to be during the day. It’s a challenge – but one we plan to conquer.”

Fontaine at Charlotte: Fontaine visits another track for the first time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this Friday; the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Recapping Kansas: Fontaine was happy with his truck early; maintaining solid track-position. However, long green flag runs did not allow the team many opportunities to make adjustments as track conditions changed throughout the evening. Fontaine would cross the finish line in 17th.

“I’m bummed that we didn’t have the finish we were looking for with our No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Chevrolet,” said Fontaine. “We made some gains during the race – so we’ll take that as a positive and move on to Charlotte.

“Our truck was pretty good to start out with – but as the race went on, it just got loose, and I felt like we chased that all night. We’ll take the finish in stride though, keep working hard and try to be better the next time out.

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in Friday’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **