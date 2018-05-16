Hertz joins Hendrick Motorsports as primary sponsor of William Byron

As part of the two-year agreement, Hertz will be primary sponsor of the No. 24 team in four points-paying Cup Series races in both 2018 and 2019 and an associate-level partner in all other events. Additionally, Hertz will sponsor Byron in the non-points 2018 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend events at the driver’s hometown track of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NOTE: William Byron (@WilliamByron) will reveal the No. 24 Hertz Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 paint scheme today at 10 a.m. ET on his Twitter and Instagramaccounts.

“We’re incredibly excited about the opportunity to join Hendrick Motorsports and sponsor William Byron and his No. 24 team,” said Hertz chief marketing officer Jodi Allen. “This is a perfect partnership. Hendrick Motorsports has a proven legacy of winning in an incredibly popular and iconic sport. Hertz is also an iconic brand with a 100-year history of success delivering superior service to car rental customers. At Hertz, ‘we’re here to get you there,’ whether that’s to a NASCAR event, business meeting or vacation destination.”

The Hertz Corporation operates three leading rental car brands – Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty – each dedicated to supporting travelers with top-rated vehicles and exceptional customer service. Hertz offers an array of products and services, including the award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® loyalty program, which provides a fast and seamless rental experience, as well as Ultimate Choice®, which allows customers at more than 55 top U.S. airports to choose the car that is right for them. Hertz also has a large and diverse fleet featuring a mix of vehicles from the company’s Adrenaline, Dream Cars®, Green Traveler and Prestige collections.

“We’re pleased to welcome Hertz as a new partner,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “It’s a tremendous organization that has a worldwide footprint and does a lot of good in the community through its Hertz Giving initiatives. With William and the No. 24 program, we see numerous opportunities to work together to positively impact their company and brand. All of us look forward to collaborating with the entire Hertz team.”

Byron, 20, leads the 2018 Cup Series rookie of the year standings after 12 races. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is coming off winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2017 – a season that included wins at Iowa, ISM Raceway and the historic venues of Daytona and Indianapolis, where he became the youngest winner of a major race in the track’s 108-year history.

“It’s really special that a leading brand like Hertz has so much confidence in me,” Byron said. “It motivates me to continue working hard and doing everything I can to make sure we deliver results for them. I’m happy to welcome Hertz to the Hendrick Motorsports family and look forward to having a lot of success with them in the months and years ahead.”

ABOUT HERTZ:

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 249 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram.