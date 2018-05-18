Austin Wayne Self – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 Don’t mess with Texas | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Charlotte: “Charlotte was a race that I felt slipped out of our hands last year,” said Self. “We had a good truck and I felt I drove one of my best races on a mile-and-a-half, but we came up a little short of a top-10 finish.

“This week, I’m heading back there confident in our truck and my ability, and I think it’s going to be another solid weekend for our Niece Motorsports team.

“Niece Motorsports is bringing some good race trucks to the track. Momentum is a huge part of success in racing, and that’s something we’ve been able to put together over the last month or so. My communication with Cody (Efaw) is strong and I think we’re showing that with our on-track product.”

Self at Charlotte: Self will make his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night. He looks to better his current-best finish at the 1.5-mile track; a 12th-place effort last season.

Recapping Kansas: Self and the No. 22 Don’t mess with Texas team battled hard all race long, overcoming handling issues and long green flag runs to earn a 13th-place finish under the lights at Kansas Speedway.

“We worked hard trying to get the truck where we wanted it,” said Self. “We never gave up and we managed to take home a 13th-place finish. I’m looking forward to getting back on track on Friday at Charlotte.”

On The Truck: TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas litter prevention campaign has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. For more information, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

