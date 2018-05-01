Matt Kenseth – All-Star Advance

Team: No. 6 #DoYouKnowJack Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race – Saturday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Kenseth in the All-Star Race

· Matt Kenseth will make his 18th consecutive MENCS All-Star start on Saturday, the longest streak of any driver. It’s also tied for the most All-Star starts of any active driver (Kevin Harvick) heading into the weekend.

· Kenseth won the All-Star event with Roush Fenway in 2004 and this race marks the 20th Anniversary since Jack Roush and Mark Martin scored Roush Fenway’s first win in the All-Star event with the No. 6 car in 1998.

· In 17 starts, Kenseth has seven top five and 12 top-10 results. He has also started on the pole twice in the event – once in 2002 and again in 2007.

Matt Puccia in the All-Star Race

· Puccia will call his seventh MENCS All-Star Race on Saturday, and first with Matt Kenseth.

· He was atop the pit box for five All-Star appearances with former Roush Fenway driver Greg Biffle, and called the shots for Trevor Bayne in the 2016 All-Star Race.

· He led Biffle into the 2015 race after winning a segment in the 2015 showdown, and did the same for Bayne in 2016 after he won segment one. Puccia’s best finish in the All-Star Race as a crew chief came in 2011, a fifth-place finish with Biffle.

Recapping Kansas

Kenseth fought an ill-handling Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion for much of the race before being collected in a multi-car accident, which ended his night early in 36th at Kansas Speedway last Saturday.

On The Car

Kenseth will carry an iconic throwback look on his No. 6 Ford Fusion this weekend in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of Jack Roush and Mark Martin’s win in the 1998 All-Star Race. The #DoYouKnowJack theme is a reminder to #VoteJack for the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kenseth on the All-Star race:

“The All-Star Race has gone through a lot of changes over the years, but the addition of restrictor plates may be the biggest. I honestly don’t know what to expect other than the cars will be a lot slower. Our paint scheme this week is a nod to Jack’s first All-Star win in 1998 with Mark Martin. Obviously those two have meant so much to my career, and it’s cool to honor both of them this weekend.”

