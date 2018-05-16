Calling All Thrill-Seekers; Registration Now Open For ‘Over the Edge’ Rappelling Fundraiser

Proceeds will support education and healthcare services for children in the Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 16, 2018) – Registration is now open for “Over the Edge,” a unique fundraising event which allows thrill-seekers to rappel 10 stories down the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown on Sept. 25-26, motivated by benefitting education and healthcare services to children in the Charlotte area through Friends of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation.

This Over the Edge event follows a similar, highly successful fundraiser held by The NASCAR Foundation last fall at NASCAR headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida.

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Richard Petty was on-hand at a press conference launching the event to announce that Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell Wallace Jr. will participate. Other NASCAR industry VIPs who have signed on to rappel include Vice Chairperson of NASCAR and ISC Chief Executive Officer Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Rusty Wallace, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley and The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director Nichole Krieger.

“It is with great excitement that we welcome the Over the Edge event to our community with dynamic partners like NASCAR and The NASCAR Foundation. Not only will this allow our participants to have an experience of a lifetime, but it will support the work of two foundations that are equally focused on enriching the lives of young people in need across our region,” said NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley.

“Our Over the Edge Event in Daytona was well-supported by the community and we have no doubt that this Charlotte event will be even better,” said The NASCAR Foundation Chairman Mike Helton. “Obviously, this is no ordinary fundraiser and it really has to be seen to be believed. This will be fun, exciting and produce a fantastic end result for The NASCAR Foundation and the Friends of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation.”

The event will open with a media day on Tuesday, Sept. 25, with media members and VIPs invited to rappel. Individual rappelling will follow on Wednesday, Sept. 26. All activities are coordinated by the Nova Scotia-based Over the Edge organization which operates rappelling events throughout the United States.

“We are ecstatic to be a part of this amazing event that supports education and healthcare services for children in our community. We appreciate all that NASCAR does for our communities,” said BPR Properties President Birju Patel.

The first 130 fundraisers to raise $1,000 will earn their spot to go Over the Edge. Employees of area businesses can also raise funds to “Toss the Boss” – one of many sponsorship categories. Underwriting opportunities and corporate sponsorships are also available.

DARRELL WALLACE JR.

Driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Camaro ZL1“This is such a cool way to be able to make a difference for the kids in our community. I can honestly say this is the only time that I have been asked to rappel down a building, and I’m definitely excited about it. As NASCAR drivers, we have the opportunity to do some pretty unique and different events – ones like this where we are able to help two foundations that make an impact on so many people are pretty special.” CHRIS BUESCHER

Driver of the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Camaro ZL1“I’m really excited to be able to participate in the Over The Edge fundraiser this year. To be able to do something fun that also raises awareness for a great cause with the Friends of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation is really a win-win for everyone. This will also fuel my competitive nature to raise more money than some of my counterparts before we go over the edge!”

Register and learn more about the event and its corporate giving levels at CharlotteOverTheEdge.org. Follow the event’s progress at facebook.com/OverTheEdgeCharlotte/.

About the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Conveniently located in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is an interactive, entertainment attraction honoring the history and heritage of NASCAR. The high-tech venue, designed to educate and entertain race fans and non-fans alike, opened May 11, 2010, and includes artifacts, hands-on exhibits, a 278-person state-of-the-art theater, Hall of Honor, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, NASCAR Hall of Fame Gear Shop and NASCAR Productions-operated broadcast studio. The NASCAR Hall of Fame is open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April 1 through Oct. 31 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31. An attached parking garage is available on Brevard Street. The 5-acre site also includes a privately developed 19-story office tower and 102,000-square-foot expansion to the Charlotte Convention Center, highlighted by a 40,000-square-foot ballroom. The NASCAR Hall of Fame is owned by the City of Charlotte, licensed by NASCAR and operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. For more information, visit nascarhall.com.



About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated more than $32 million to reach more than one million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, please visit: NASCARfoundation .org . Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter: @NASCAR_FDN.

