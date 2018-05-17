Join Ryan Reed for a Walk around Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (May 17, 2018) – Grab your friends and family and join Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed at the NASCAR Fitness Challenge Fan Lap Powered by Lilly Diabetes on Friday, May 25th from 3-5 p.m. The walk will start at 3 p.m. ET from the start/finish line. Join Reed and get an up-close look at Charlotte Motor Speedway while you walk the 1.5-mile track.

“The Lilly Diabetes track walk was a lot of fun last year and it’s only going to get better and better,” said Reed. “There was a great turnout last year and I hope even more people are able to come out and join this year. Even my family gets in on the action. It’s a great way to kick off Charlotte race weekend and for all the fans to really get an up close look at the track and banking, while also getting in some exercise. Hope to see you there.”

Register here to join Ryan on the walk: http://bit.ly/LillyTrackWalk

Participating fans will also get to see the No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford featuring Reed’s patriotic paint scheme for Memorial Weekend. In addition to that, all fellow track walk attendees will have the opportunity to sign their name to the pit wall banner that the No. 16 team will use on Saturday for the NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

