DARLINGTON RACEWAY TO CONTINUE SPECIAL BOJANGLES’ SOUTHERN 500 TICKET OFFER FOR SOUTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS

‘Your Palmetto Home Track Offer’ is available by visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/PalmettoOffer

2018 Bojangles’ Southern 500 tickets will feature seven different designs celebrating each decade for the track’s “7 Decades of NASCAR” throwback celebration

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (May 17, 2018) – If you’re a resident of South Carolina, Darlington Raceway has a great ticket opportunity for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

Beginning on Thursday, May 17 through August 3, residents of South Carolina can visit www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/PalmettoOffer to take advantage of special in-state pricing for the Labor Day weekend race at the track Too Tough To Tame.

South Carolina residents can save $25.00 off the purchase of two (2) adult tickets in select grandstand areas (while supplies last).

“Darlington Raceway is the home track for the great state of South Carolina and we want to make sure our residents have the opportunity for the most competitive ticket offers,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “South Carolinians take great pride in Darlington Raceway and we appreciate their longstanding support, devotion and reverence for our race track.”

When tickets are printed and mailed beginning in July, all fans that have purchased grandstand seats for the 2018 Bojangles’ Southern 500 will notice several different looks to their tickets this season.

As part of the track’s “7 Decades of NASCAR” throwback celebration this season, Darlington Raceway created seven different ticket designs to commemorate iconic moments in NASCAR history during each decade.

“With Darlington Raceway celebrating ‘7 Decades of NASCAR’ for this year’s throwback theme, we felt it was a great opportunity to showcase our sport by creating seven different ticket designs, highlighting many great moments of each decade,” Tharp said. “Fans should start checking their mailboxes in July for their race tickets and see the iconic designs that celebrate the history and heritage of NASCAR.”

As always, Youth 12 & Under receive a free general admission ticket, with a paid adult admission, to attend the NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Please go to www.darlingtonraceway.com or call the ticket office to customize your Labor Day race weekend experiences here at The Lady in Black!

